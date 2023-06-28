Almost three weeks after officially entering the transfer portal, former UL basketball standout Jordan Brown has a new home.
The 6-foot-11 center has agreed to join coach Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers of the American Athletic Conference.
Memphis was 26-9 last season and reached the NCAA Tournament after knocking off top-seeded Houston in the American Athletic championship game 75-65 after crushing No. 3-seeded Tulane 94-54 in the tournament semifinals.
The Tigers then lost a 66-65 heartbreaker to eventual Final Four Cinderella Florida Atlantic in the first round.
The vast majority of the Tigers’ roster had to be replaced following the season. Temple transfer Nick Jordain was added prior to wooing Brown to Memphis. Deandre Williams, meanwhile, is currently appealing to the NCAA to get another year of eligibility after losing his first college season to academic restrictions.
Williams averaged 17.7 points and 8.2 rebounds last season, so his return could impact Brown’s role in the Memphis frontcourt.
Brown is coming off a productive junior season with the Ragin’ Cajuns (26-8), leading UL to the program’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2014 after a win over South Alabama in the Sun Belt tournament finals.
Shortly after the Cajuns lost 58-55 to No. 4-seeded Tennessee in Orlando, Florida, Brown was honored as the 2023 Lou Henson National Player of the Year, recognizing him as the top mid-major performer for the season.
Brown also was honored as the LABC’s College Player of the Year in Louisiana after averaging 19.3 points and 8.6 rebounds a game.
In an attempt to offset the frontcourt losses of Brown and Terence Lewis, the Cajuns have signed former Coastal Carolina post Hosana Kitenge.