Deep down, UL coach Michael Desormeaux knows many of the reasons behind last year’s disappointing 6-7 overall record could be found in the mirror.
Combine some self-inflicted wounds with some bad breaks on the injury front at key positions and the result was a season long uphill climb.
“I think the worst part about it is when you look back, there’s a lot of things you could have done better to win more games and get yourselves back in that position,” Desormeaux said. “Three West division games, you lose by a touchdown or less in all three of them. You win those three games and you’re back in the conference championship and it’s a different deal. That’s all self-inflicted.
“It’ll always be more about us than anybody else.”
But as much as his Ragin’ Cajuns tried to block out the noise during last year’s struggles, there were certainly comments that haven't been forgotten.
Consequently, the 2023 season will be somewhat of a revenge tour for the Cajuns.
“You remember the way teams react when they beat you, you remember the things that are said,” Desormeaux said. “That is kind of what we’re talking about more than anything.”
Regardless of how necessary a chip on the shoulder is for the Cajuns, Desormeaux expects a big upgrade in performance this season.
“At the end of the day, yeah, last year, we were embarrassed by the end results,” he said. “Yeah, are you proud of some of the moments and the things that happened? Absolutely.
“The standards and expectations here are not to make a bowl game. That’s just not what it is anymore, that’s understood, and our team feels the same way.”
Kibodi not giving up
For someone who was a senior in high school in Baton Rouge in 2016, it wouldn’t have shocked many if UL redshirt senior running back Jacob Kibodi decided enough was enough after last season.
An ankle injury complicated his plans to make an impact on UL’s running back room, reducing him to 37 carries for 169 yards in nine games.
Something told him, though, that it wasn’t time.
“When the season ended, I was kind of down a little bit, because I got hurt and things just didn’t go my way,” Kibodi said. “No, I didn’t think that was it. I knew I had to come back.”
So he relayed his wishes to the coaching staff.
“I respect that kid," Desormeaux said. "He walked on here and has had his ups and downs throughout this whole thing. We didn’t know if he was coming back, but he said, ‘Coach, as long as I have a chance.’ We told him you had a chance last year. It just didn’t work out. So he said, ‘OK, I’m staying.’”
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound spent last spring working on being more patient between the tackles.
“I definitely think I’ve improved,” he said. “The game I got hurt — the Rice game — was kind of my breakout game, but I got hurt and missed a game. Honestly my ankle never felt right after that, but I’m in a better space now.”
Murphy an option
No coach wants to have to depend on a freshman, but if the offensive line’s depth chart requires it, redshirt freshman Trent Murphy of Opelousas plans to be ready.
“I think what helped me a lot was watching those guys in front of me play those games,” said the 6-foot-3, 284-pound offensive lineman. “Looking up to those guys and the NFL guys that have been here. They set the standard. It helped me to really work hard.”
As camp opened Thursday, Desormeaux revealed right tackle options King McGowen is out for the season and Quinton Williams will be out around six weeks. That news could open a door for Murphy to impress.
“We’ve always loved Trent’s athleticism — super athletic, super twitchy, functional movement,” UL offensive coordinator Tim Leger said. “There are a lot of great things about Trent that we really, really like.
“For him, it’s about staying healthy and getting the reps. I think he can be in the mix if all of that plays out. We’ll see how that goes. I think what you’ll see is his athleticism will shine now that he’s healthy.”
During last year’s redshirt season, he learned the key to the college game for a young player.
“I think it’s mostly mental,” Murphy said, “knowing your playbook and knowing your assignments and knowing other guys’ assignments, knowing what the running back has and knowing who the ‘Mike’ is and things like how to block stunts and movement."