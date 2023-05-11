The news hasn’t been good for UL’s football program since the calendar turned to May.
First came the news redshirt junior cornerback Trey Amos had entered the portal and he’s now headed to Alabama.
Perhaps even more unexpected is this week’s curve ball of redshirt senior Kam Pedescleaux entering the portal as well.
The question now is, where do the Cajuns go from here with two big hits in the secondary of that stature?
Both losses sting for different reasons.
With Amos, he’s just a really talented athlete. Defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan had already revealed during the spring his desire to play more press coverage in the fall to help protect a younger defensive front.
“Now, I think we have to do more stuff in the back end in the secondary where guys are coming back or had a role and don’t ask the guys up front to do so much,” Morgan said during spring. “The best way to do that is playing tighter coverage and play man, and try to take some throws out of there.”
That will be more difficult to do without Amos. With that said, the depth chart at cornerback also isn’t bare.
Redshirt sophomore Caleb Anderson made big strides last year, playing in all 13 games with one star. Redshirt junior Amir McDaniel started two games last year and flashed in the spring.
“He constantly competes every day,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said of McDaniel.
Redshirt junior transfer Keyon Martin was up and down in his first season with the Cajuns last year and will need to be more consistent now with 11 games under his belt. The problem is he missed the entire season with an injury.
Moreover, Glenn Brown was a graduate transfer from Southern who the Cajuns recruited heavily out of high school. Morgan described Justin Agu as a walk-on who “is going to end up being on scholarship here one day.”
Also, redshirt sophomore Key’Savalyn Barnes was moved from to safety, but could return to cornerback if needed.
It’s also possible Brown won’t be the only transfer cornerback to join the program before the season opener. Coaches are high on redshirt freshman Lorenzell Dubose as well, but this season would be a year ahead of schedule for him.
Meanwhile, in Pedescleaux’s case, it’s more about the experience lost. With the likes of Bralen Trahan and Eric Garror already departing, Pedescleaux was going to be the leader in the secondary.
Morgan said during camp that one day he asked anyone who had started two straight seasons for the defense to raise their hand. Pedescleaux was the lone hand raised.
The plan, though, was to move Pedescleaux to the ‘Star’ spot for his final season. The staff is fine at safety with Tyrone Lewis, Courtline Flowers, Jalen Clark and Tyree Skipper all primed in the back.
“Jalen Clark and Courtline show a lot of promise at the free safety position,” Desormeaux said in the spring. “Those guys are really good athletes. They care a lot about playing football the right way.
“At ‘Bandit’, Skip and T-Lew, those guys are what you want. They’re hammers on the boundary.”
Flowers ended the season as the starter at ‘Star’, so he could return to that spot if needed.
Redshirt junior Patrick Mensah was Pedescleaux’s backup in the spring and is a seasoned special teams performer.
And again, a transfer could also add to the solution there.
In terms of the depth chart, the secondary was the one area on defense that had the best chance to absorb two late defections.
“You’ve got some experience on the back end,” Desormeaux said prior to Amos and Pedescleaux leaving. “You maybe play them in some different spots, but you’ve got some guys there for the most part that have played and played well for us. That’s kind of where the experience is on defense. Up front is where you have some new faces trying to figure it out.”