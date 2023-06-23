For Zachary senior linebacker Ethan Veal, committing to the UL Ragin’ Cajuns wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision.
For starters, the Cajuns have been recruiting him since his sophomore season, and he had followed the program from afar before that.
Even more, though, his venture into football has always been with the big picture in mind.
“Since I started playing football, it’s always been about taking football as far as I can,” the 6-foot, 205-pound Veal said. “I’ve never played football just for the fun of it.”
So with a scholarship offer in hand, other factors made it an easy choice as well.
“For me, UL was just a perfect fit,” Veal said. “It was really close to home and they’ve got a great program. It’s a great school academically and that was important to my parents.
“Also, I know a lot of guys who have played there in the past and some guys who are on the team right now.”
Former Zachary wide receiver Charles Robertson began making strides in the Cajuns’ receiving corps in the spring, and former UL running back and special teams standout T.J. Wisham was a close friend Veal’s older brother.
“I’ve been following the program for a while now,” Veal said.
Veal also visited Troy and Southern Miss before committing to the Cajuns and cancelled a trip to Louisiana Tech after making his choice public.
Veal joins cornerback Avery Demery of Manvel, Texas, St. Martinville running back Steven Blanco and Catholic High of Baton Rouge quarterback Daniel Beale as 2024 commitments so far for the Cajuns.
As a sophomore at Zachary, Veal played outside linebacker, before coach David Brewerton’s staff decided to use his 4.6-40 speed at inside linebacker last season.
“We asked him to cover some as a sophomore and he did a really good job with that,” Brewerton said. “As an inside guy, he can cover the backs and some slot guys. He’s an athletic kid with good speed and good quickness.”
While he’s displayed the coverage skills necessary to be successful in that area in college, Veal’s best at a linebacker’s top priority.
“I think they (Cajuns) got a heck of a football player,” Brewerton said. “He’s got the ‘it’ factor. He’s just always around the football and that’s what you want from a linebacker. He’s just made so many plays for us.”
Veal is also hoping to add more leadership skills to his arsenal as a senior.
“He’s really had a good spring with that and he’s having a really good summer,” Brewerton said.
“This is my first year where I’m going to be a leader of the defense,” Veal said. “There was always somebody already leading the team.”
UL inside linebacker coach Galen Scott led the recruiting efforts in nabbing Veal, who hopes to enter college at least 10 pounds heavier.
“Coach Scott likes my coverage skills as a linebacker and they like my physicality,” he said.