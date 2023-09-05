There were a pretty long list of things UL coach Michael Desormeaux didn’t particularly like about Saturday’s 38-13 opening win over Northwestern State.
Topping that list was going 0-for-2 in scoring touchdown in the red zone after spending the offseason focusing on upgrades in that area.
But it was more than that.
His offense only converted four times in 14 tries on third down. The special teams dropped a punt, had a 27-yard punt and booted a kickoff out of bounds.
Behind the scenes, though, Desormeaux noticed significant progress from last year’s season-opening 24-7 win over Southeastern.
“I kind of went back into last year and looked at some of the stuff and it was a much better played game on our part, even with some of the turnovers, whereas last year, the opener was a little bit of a struggle truthfully,” Desormeaux revealed. “Some of that stuff is positive and improving.”
He liked the halftime adjustments that were made.
“Offensively, I think our halftime adjustments have been really good,” he said. “We talked about adjusting some of the protection, so we could get the ball off on these shots. That’s when we hit the shot to Peter (LeBlanc).
“There were a lot of good conversations for us offensively on the sideline but particularly when we got to halftime, so we could coach it.”
Ditto for the special teams.
“I thought the communication stuff was much better,” Desormeaux said. “It’s been a lot easier on special teams. With Luke (Paschall) as a quality control guy, he’s got to calls into the staff and get all that stuff done. All of that has been a lot better.”
But it was the communication on defense that really impressed Desormeaux.
“I’ll flip over so I know the calls and know what’s happening,” he said. “The communication between our defensive staff from week one of last year – I’d even say from the bowl game to right now – the communication is so much cleaner and just more efficient. It’s easier right now on defense.”
Yes, there was one substitution miscue.
“Our goal is to have none,” he admitted. “That was the one time that we were kind of back and forth on personnel and they didn’t sub and we kind of have a little bit of an issue.”
Unselfish defenders
Certainly UL’s defense was impressive in the opener, limiting Northwestern State to 187 total yards and forcing a school record 11 punts.
But Desormeaux’s appreciation for his defense ranges much farther than mere statistics.
“This is my eighth season being here in some capacity as a coach and I’ve never seen a defensive unit practice as hard as those guys practice,” he said. “Even when we had great defenses, they didn’t practice with the same intensity.”
He also likes the attitude the defense employs.
“They’re so selfless,” Desormeaux explained. “‘Hey you’re going to be a B-gap fitter all day and you might not make a tackle, but your job is important. We tell the linebackers, ‘It’s a light box. There’s no edge, but you’re going to be the spill guy. You’re not going to make all the tackles this week. You’re going to spill it to someone else,’ and none of them bat any eye.
“They just do their job over and over again. It’s kind of funny how much can get done when nobody really cares who is getting credit.”
Passing concerns
As the season goes on, Desormeaux is hoping things get much easier for UL’s passing game. It wasn’t in the opener, with quarterback Ben Wooldridge only hitting on 14 of 32 attempts with an interception.
“We revamped our pass game last year and we’re building off of that,” Desormeaux said. “Last year, we weren’t efficient enough. We missed too many Saturday night. Those have to be automatics.”
Other issues are a matter of interpretation.
Nine different receivers caught passes, which theoretically shows a balanced attack. By the same token, only one target – tight end Neal Johnson – caught more than two balls and that was on 11 targets.
“We have to be more efficient in the pass game,” he said.