One can only imagine the relief seeing ‘Louisiana’ on the screen as the No. 3 seed in the Coral Gables Regional during Monday’s NCAA Baseball Selection Show was for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
“What just happened in that clubhouse a few minutes ago was just an organic eruption of six months of emotion and really longer than that … for a lot of us two years together not wanting to let go,” said UL coach Matt Deggs, whose Cajuns (40-22) will play Texas at 1 p.m. central Friday in the opening game of the Coral Gables Regional.
It was a culmination of a mountain climb that began April 23 when the Cajuns suffered a road sweep at James Madison.
Many thought that spelled doom to any chances at an at-large berth for the Cajuns..
“Since April 23, they were written off a lot and talked ugly about a lot,” Deggs said. “Here’s the thing, we don’t pay any attention to that stuff. We just stuck together and we believed in ourselves and we bet on ourselves and just kept walking by faith and favor.”
Fresh off a weekend where UL defeated No. 11 overall seed Coastal Carolina twice and reached the Sun Belt Tournament finalsfor the second straight season, the Cajuns were awarded the program’s first at-large regional berth since 2013 and the 18th overall appearance.
“In a lot of ways, sometimes it’s cooler getting in at-large than winning your conference tournament, because that’s a sign of respect,” Deggs said. “It’s a judgement on your body of work.”
A win over No. 5 overall LSU, three wins over No. 11 overall and Coastal, five wins over Texas State and a win over Southern Miss, which was awarded the No. 2 seed in the Auburn Regional after defeating UL 6-2 in Sunday’s Sun Belt championship game.
Catcher Julian Brock somehow never doubted.
“We knew we were capable of getting an at-large bid,” Brock said. “I honestly was not nervous or anxious this morning at all. I knew we were going to get in. I just thought with all the work we had put in and our resume, I knew it was all going to pay off.”
Third baseman Max Marusak had a little more doubt as he arrived at the ballpark around 10:30 a.m. Monday and then really got worried after a speech from Deggs.
“We were giving coach Deggs a hard time, because he came in and gave a speech making it sound like he was preparing us not to make it. But I didn’t know if he knew or not,” Marusak said.
“He was like, ‘Whether we’re in or we’re not, we’re going to act like grown men in here.’”
Initially, Deggs’ tone wasn’t good and his players started to worry. Marusak said there was food provided, but nobody ate it.
“I wouldn’t have been able to stomach it,” he said. “Will (Veillon) and I were talking about it, ‘That was not a good speech. That’s not what we wanted to hear’.”
But the Cajuns didn’t have to wait very long to celebrate. The Coral Gables Regional was the third one shown during the announcement show with No. 9 overall seed Miami (40-19) as the host team.
“We were all fired up,” Marusak said of the reaction. “We were like a bunch of caged animals – lots of handshakes, high 5s, huge … it was loud in there.”
The Coral Gables Regional is matched up with the No. 9 Palo Alto Regional at Stanford.
“It’s like a dogpile,” Deggs said. “It’s just total jubilation. It’s spontaneous.”
UL was listed as one of the last four teams to get in and had the lowest RPI of that group – Arizona 45, UL 47, Oklahoma 40 and Troy 38. The Cajuns had seven wins against Quad 1 teams and 13 wins over top 100 clubs.
The Cajuns will be playing a much more rested Texas Longhorns team. Texas finished the regular season with a home series against West Virginia and then went 0-2 in the Big 12 Tournament in Arlington, Texas.
Texas has an RPI of 28 with the Cajuns entering regional play of 47. Texas is 28-8 at home this season, 10-7 on the road and 0-5 at neutral sites.
The Cajuns are 8-33 all-time against Texas, 5-3 against Maine and have never played Miami in baseball.
Nezuh played at Miami his freshman season at Florida State and Deggs played in a regional there as a Texas A&M assistant coach in 2010.
“It’s different than anything that you could draw up in your head or that you’ve been to,” Deggs said. “A lot of times it’s rainy down there. I think we sat through 11, 12, 13 rain delays in 2010.
“It will be a test of resilience. It’s a hitter-friendly ball park that they know how to play very, very well in. It’s a great atmosphere and we’re just honored to get to make that trip.”