The UL Ragin’ Cajuns almost made it through the last transfer portal phase that ended on April 30.
But unfortunately for coach Michael Desormeaux, there was one casualty right before the deadline in cornerback Trey Amos.
The redshirt junior was seemingly primed for his best season at UL.
In his first season coming from Catholic High of New Iberia in 2020, the 6-foot-1, 197-pounder had 10 tackles, one interception and one pass breakup.
Amos grew to 14 tackles, no interceptions and five pass breakups during the Sun Belt title year of 2021. Last season, Amos collected 35 tackles and eight breakups with no interceptions.
If Amos doesn’t end up returning to the Cajuns, that means UL will be without both starting cornerbacks from a year ago with Eric Garror graduating.