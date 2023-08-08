When considering the amount of talent and experience that left the UL defense since last season, rebuilding the unit could seem like a daunting task for second-year coordinator LaMar Morgan.
Redshirt sophomore safety Courtline Flowers, for one, isn’t concerned. He's actually ecstatic about the prospects in the secondary.
“Them dudes have been balling,” Flowers said. “Keyon Martin, Caleb Anderson … those guys have been playing well.”
The secondary lost both starting cornerbacks in Trey Amos and Eric Garror, and two seasoned safeties in Bralen Trahan and Kam Pedescleaux after last season.
In the first week of camp, Flowers said he hasn't seen a drop-off.
“It’s very competitive,” he said. “Everybody’s spot is up for grabs. Nobody has a lockdown spot. The chemistry is getting very tight. It’s been very competitive. You have to get better each and every day.
“You don’t want to be the guy behind. Everybody is setting the same bar, the same standard. So you have to go in there and compete. If not, you’ll get left behind.”
Over the last two years, Flowers has worked at cornerback, Star and safety. These days, he’s expected to be running the show in the back at free safety.
“Staying sound to the game, even when I’m tired, just staying locked in, all the way in,” Flowers said of his focus in camp. “Just staying locked in and focused on every single play of the game.
“I’m trying to learn the offense, the formations and different personnels — knowing what they’re trying to get to and what they’re trying to run.”
The 6-foot, 183-pounder from Dallas said he’s ready to seize his opportunity this season.
“It’s very exciting,” Flowers said. “I’m ready to test myself for all the work that I’ve put in. I’m ready to put on a display and see what I can do. We’re going against some of the best guys in the country. I can challenge myself and see what I can do.”
Despite the experience on last year’s team, the defense struggled against the pass, especially late in halves.
“Communication is the most important thing,” said Flowers, who collected 31 tackles, three pass breakups and three tackles for losses last season. “If you’re not on the same page with the other guy, you can get scored on.
“On defense, one play messing up, and it’s a touchdown, so we’ve got to get better at that, communicating. We’ve done a great job in the first five days in practice. We have to keep elevating in that area and we’ll do great.”
Morgan isn’t concerned because he remembers when the likes of Garror and Andre Jones arrived on campus without much fanfare but left with NFL opportunities.
“That’s why I’m always positive and upbeat about the young guys,” Morgan said.
While the defense did lose some critical leaders, Flowers said their influence didn’t completely disappear.
“Before he (Pedescleaux) left, I tried to gain as much knowledge from Kam P as I can, but I don’t have as much experience,” Flowers said. “The knowledge will take you a long way and watching film. I get in as much extra film as I can get in to advance my game and add more knowledge to it.”
Flowers will be joined by redshirt junior Tyrone Lewis, redshirt sophomore Tyree Skipper and redshirt sophomore Jalen Clark at safety.
Adding to the depth at cornerback in front of Flowers are Southern transfer Glenn Brown, while redshirt junior Amir McDaniel and senior Patrick Mensah are expected to fill in at Star.
“We’re deeper,” Morgan said. “We might not have had a guy who played as much as EG (Garror), but we also have guys who have been in the program waiting. We’re going to coach them hard and they’re going to get better.”