Folks, it could have been worse … much worse.
A few very dangerous things took place that had the potential to spell disaster.
Fortunately, each step of the way, the defense was there to put out the fire for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
“We always enjoy that responsibility,” linebacker K.C. Ossai said. “We try to thrive in situations like that. We like to put it all on us.”
Well, the defense got its wish for much of the first half and even in the second half.
The potential trouble began midway through the first quarter when UL fumbled a punt at its own 14 with only 7-0 lead. Instead of wilting, though, the defense limited Northwestern State to a 37-yard field goal after a 12-yard sack for Ossai.
“It’s huge,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “Your preach team ball and you preach sudden change and you talk about those momentum plays … they did a great job of stopping momentum. Those are opportunities for the other team.
“They kept that game from having the pendulum swing a little bit.”
Then it happened again on the ensuing drive. Things were looking great when Zylan Perry returned the ensuing kickoff 53 yards to the Demons’ 45. But then Perry fumbled at the Demons’ 3 one play after a 27-yard completion to tight end Neal Johnson.
Cadillac Rhone returned it 77 yards to the Cajuns’ 18.
Instead of caving into the pressure, the defense actually got the ball back thanks to redshirt junior linebacker Kendre’ Gant both causing a fumble with a big hit and recovering it.
“I was the backside linebacker on that play,” Gant said of the play. “We got a negative play. I was trying to keep my teammates together and was telling them that we have to get the ball back, and I just made a play.”
It was especially gratifying for Gant to be so productive in Saturday’s win after playing last season with a shoulder injury and then missing the entire spring after shoulder surgery.
“With my surgery, I just worked hard with the trainers and they got me back right,” Gant said.
On the night, Gant was tied for the club lead with six tackles in addition to the forced fumble and fumble recovery.
“Yeah, he was a lot of fun to watch,” Desormeaux said. “He’s a guy who has just continually gotten better since he got here. Last year, he played the whole year with a hurt shoulder.
“He was one of the few guys that missed the spring, but he worked really hard to get himself back in position in this summer and fall camp to go out there and affect the game.”
While Gant’s pursuit was relentless, Desormeaux said he was extra proud of Gant’s coverage skills in the game.
“He’s a tremendous athlete and always has been,” he said. “He’s playing really confident within the system. He had a lot of plays in coverage that I was really pleased with.”
Then it happened yet again later in the first half when Ben Wooldridge was intercepted under pressure being hit while he threw it. The Demons’ drive began at the UL 41, but again had to settle for a field goal.
“We practice those situations all the time – sudden change,” Ossai said. “To be able to come out on top and help the offense out – bring them life – and keep the momentum on our side was great.
“It was just the fundamentals, the D-line converting. Like I said, the D-line is crazy.”
Making the defense’s overall performance even more impressive was doing it without new starting end Mason Narcisse, whose father died Friday.
“We're praying for Mason and his family,” Desormeaux said. “They're an extremely close family. Certainly Mason was where he needed to be tonight. I told the team that it puts some of these things into perspective.”
It wasn’t just in the sudden-change situations that the defense shined, however.
The Demons were limited to eight first downs, 187 total yards, 2-for-19 on third down and five sacks.
“I think the most impressive thing is a lot of it was on three-man rushes and four-man rushes,” Desormeaux said. “They weren’t truly pressures. We talked about the fact that we had some unique pass rushers that could get to the quarterback.”
Northwestern State only rushed for 77 yards in the game.
“That group has a really high ceiling,” Desormeaux said of the defense. “It looked good from the sideline tonight.”