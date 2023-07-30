The numbers aren’t supposed to be that close … at least not for a team with as high expectations as the UL Ragin’ Cajuns sport each season.
UL’s defense allowed 1,841 yards rushing – only three yards fewer than the Cajuns’ offense collected on the ground.
The passing game wasn’t much better, also a virtual dead heat. UL’s defense gave up 2,861 passing yards, just one 32-yard completion behind the offense’s 2,893 passing yards.
Peeling back a few layers, the rushing yards allowed last fall weren’t as bad as it appears at first glance. UL’s defense allowed 4.0 yards per carry last season – actually a better average than 4.3 yards allowed in 2020, 4.5 a carry in 2019 and 5.0 yards in 2018.
The numbers aren't as kind in the passing game, though. UL’s defense allowed 220 passing yards a game. The 220 yards a game is the worst average since giving up 216.7 passing yards a game in Billy Napier’s first season in 2018.
Ironically, new defensive leader K.C. Ossai sees improved communication as step one to improving those figures.
After all, last year’s defense was loaded with such seasoned performers as Zi’Yon Hill-Green, Jourdan Quibodeaux, Kris Moncrief, Eric Garror, Trey Amos, Bralen Trahan and Kam Pedescleaux.
So why did that unit give up so many passing yards, especially in key late-game situations?
“Just communication from the top down,” Ossai said. “I feel like we’ve done better with the linebackers communicating with the safeties. that helps us knowing where we need to be at.”
Defending the passing game better starts with the defensive line. The newcomer drawing praise in that area is junior college transfer Antoine Baylis.
“Antoine Baylis is the best one we got,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “He can stop the run, but he’s got some pass rush ability too. He’s a good looking kid.”
Also remember Jordan Lawson is returning from injury, junior Mason Narcisse appears ready to grab the spotlight and defensive tackle Marcus Wiser will be available after missing the first three games of the season.
“It’s a group we’re excited about,” Desormeaux said of the defensive line.
“Antoine Baylis, Nijel (McGriff) and Sonny (Hazard), those are guys who work hard and have the eagerness to want to get better,” Ossai said. “I definitely have a lot of confidence in them. On defense, once the ball breaks, it’s whoever wants to make the play first. A lot of guys on defense want to make plays, so that helps a lot.”
The outside linebackers are also younger and faster in Ja’Marian Peterson and Cameron Whitfield, so perhaps more help on rushing the passer.
Personally, Ossai’s focus is on him finishing more plays.
“The bottom line is the coaches are going to call the plays,” Ossai said. “It’s up to us how we execute. So we had to trust the coaches that they have our best interests in mind and just go out there and execute.”
In the secondary, the potential solution to the key losses there are both in youth and numbers.
Caleb Anderson and Keyon Martin return and transfers Glen Brown from Southern and Shadwel Nkuba from Tyler Junior College.
“Yeah, it’s probably corner,” Desormeaux said of the team's biggest question mark on paper entering camp. “Trey’s loss was obviously unexpected being that late and you lose EG from the year before. Caleb Anderson played really well in spots last year.
“Keyon Martin maybe didn’t play like we thought he would last year, but it’s his second year and he’s a totally different player right now. He’s got a chance to compete at starting corner this year.”
While Baylis is one for UL fans to watch out for in camp, Ossai warned not to be surprised if redshirt sophomore Courtline Flowers becomes a star this season.
“I love Courtland Flowers, just the way he approaches the game,” Ossai said. “He’s very aggressive, physical and fast.”