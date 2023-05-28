Perhaps the UL Ragin’ Cajuns just ran out of gas.
Or perhaps Southern Miss reliever Justin Storm simply gave the Cajuns a taste of the medicine UL reliever Blake Marshall gave Coastal Carolina on Saturday.
Either way, the Cajuns fell one win shy of repeating as Sun Belt tournament champions with a 6-2 loss to Southern Miss in the championship game Sunday at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama.
“That was a tough assignment today,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “I think we’re a little bit on empty — mentally and maybe a little physically as well. Having the night game all weekend and then having to go through a doubleheader yesterday and then get up early for this one today, that’s a tough assignment. We were up for it, but I think we might have shot all of our bullets.”
The Cajuns end the regular season 40-22, while the Golden Eagles claimed the Sun Belt tournament crown in their first season in the league with a 40-17 mark.
“We were never really able to get on track and that’s a testament to their pitching,” Deggs said. “They’ve got a great ball club. I thought our pitching did a fabulous job of keeping it a close game.”
Storm was the biggest obstacle for the Cajuns in this game. In 5 2/3 innings of relief, the left-hander limited UL to no runs on three hits, two walks and struck out eight.
“When he came in, I thought we had a shot because his stuff wasn’t real crisp,” Deggs said of Storm. “I’ve seen him a lot. But as he got a chance to settle in and get lathered up, that big boy got dealing. It was straight downhill with the fastball and the slider coming off the same plane.”
Entering the fourth inning, the Cajuns didn’t have a hit and trailed 1-0 after Dustin Dickerson’s solo homer in the third. Kyle DeBarge led off the fourth with a single and advanced on Conor Higgs’ double. Heath Hood got both home with a two-run single to center to chase Southern Miss starter Niko Mazza, who allowed two runs on three hits, two walks and five strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.
That brought Storm in the game and he quieted the Cajuns the rest of the way.
“He was able to able to command the ball enough that he really didn’t give us anything,” Deggs said. “He’s given us trouble in the past. Credit him, he was able to do it again today.”
The home run ball continued to plague the Cajuns the rest of the way. Slade Wilks hit a two-run home run in the seventh and Blake Johnson finished the Eagles’ scoring with a two-out RBI double in the eighth.
“I was so proud of our pitching and that hasn’t been the case all year,” Deggs said. “To show up in a tournament like this and sacrifice for each other … those guys just keep getting better and better.”
Carson Fluno started and allowed two runs on four hits, no walks and struck out five in four innings for UL.
Steven Cash continued his impressive stretch drive with 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
“This is as gritty a tournament as I’ve been in, in a while,” Deggs said. “I’ve been fortunate to be in, I don’t know, 10 or 12 of these championship games throughout my career and I can tell you this was a gritty tournament.”
Despite the loss, Deggs maintains UL should be an NCAA regional team.
“I certainly believe that we’re a postseason team and I would expect that we’ll get that opportunity with 40 wins in the fifth-rated league and 22 wins in the league and making it to the championship game,” he said.
The Cajuns entered the game at 46 in the RPI, while Southern Miss was 26.
“We’re 28 in a formula that they use , so we’re in the top 30 there, we’re top 50 RPI in the fifth-rated league that deserves four teams,” Deggs said. “We lead the nation in stolen bases and lead it in fielding percentage and we travel as well as any team in the country.
“We have a chance to win a regional. To have 22 wins aggregate in a league like ours, I’m a firm believer that we should get to keep playing.”