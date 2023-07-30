Michael Desormeaux’s second season as head coach officially begins with the start of August camp Thursday.
As the Ragin’ Cajuns start camp, certainly a lot has changed since a year ago.
There isn’t nearly as much confusion over the quarterback scenario. Surely, there are various opinions with some preferring Ben Wooldridge, others wanting to stick with Chandler Fields after his strong finish and then those who prefer the dual-threat option of redshirt freshman Zeon Chriss.
Desormeaux declared last week at Sun Belt Media Days it was Wooldridge’s job to lose as camp opens. Wooldridge emerged as the team leader last year, so it’s his starting job as long as he’s healthy.
The job is a little different this time around.
A year ago, there was lots of hinting the offense was going to be more explosive with a stronger-arm quarterback and a seasoned receiving corps.
What we quickly learned was the offensive line wasn’t ready for any of that to transpire, regardless of who was at quarterback until the fans starting buying Halloween costumes.
We also got reminded of something that should have been etched in stone in these parts – most games are won by running the ball, stopping the run and limiting mistakes.
The story line is different this year.
The receiving corps is now searching for answers – especially if Lance LeGendre isn’t available – and yet the running game should be better with a healthy offensive line and a more explosive backfield.
In many ways, the roles are just reversed.
“It was kind of like that on defense last year,” Desormeaux said. “You had EG (Eric Garror) and Bralen (Trahan) and all those guys, but then Caleb Anderson hadn’t really played a whole lot, much like Skip (Tyree Skipper), T-Lew (Tyrone Lewis) and Court (Courtline Flowers).”
On paper, this may be a tricky team to watch grow, especially on defense.
“We have a young team with a lot of experience, which is something that’s a little bit unique,” Desormeaux said.
There are plenty concerns with the defensive depth chart. Gone are such great leaders from last season in Zi’Yon Hill-Green, Eric Garror, Jourdan Quibodeaux, Kris Moncrief and Bralen Trahan.
The hope is what’s lost in experience is made up for with increased athleticism.
It’s up to second-year defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan to figure out how to make this new blend work.
The truth is last year’s seasoned group didn’t do a good enough job stopping the pass, preventing big plays in key moments and failed to close out games.
Actually, that theme can easily be extended to the entire coaching staff. In addition to the odds not being on UL’s side last season after going 13-1 in one-score games the previous two years, the coaching staff was filled with new coordinators and play callers.
Now it’s a matter of making progress in critical areas in year two.
“Schematically, I think when certain things don’t go exactly the way you want, the easy approach is to say, ‘Well the players didn’t play very well,’ but the reality is you have to start with yourself and say, ‘What can we do to help our players play better?’” Desormeaux said.
On offense, that No. 1 priority is finishing in the red zone with touchdowns. Perhaps an upgraded running game is the key to making that happen, or maybe a whole new red-zone philosophy featuring the talented tight end room is what’s needed.
“Take a look in the mirror and maybe this scheme in this situation is probably not the best,” he added. “Maybe we can do it here and here, but not on this part of the field or in this down and distance.”
The kicking specialists are another issue. Truthfully, Logan Klotz outperformed Kenny Almendares in the spring game, but not starting last season with Almendares as the placekicker didn’t work.
So lots of scheming has taken place in UL’s coaching offices in the offseason. Now it’s time to put those new concepts to the test on the practice field.
“You go through this offseason, through the spring and I’ve never had a better summer than what we’ve had this year in eight years of being here,” Desormeaux said. “Because of these things, I know our program is on the rise. We’re connected as a program.”
The Cajuns were picked to finish third in the Sun Belt West by the league’s coaches. Perhaps that group agrees with UL’s staff not showing panic in the offseason.
“It’s not an easy fix when you lose the number of quality players we lost following the 2021 season,” Desormeaux said. “You can go get numbers and just fill them in, but if those numbers don’t fit who you are and what you do, then you’re stuck with them and those guys are taking up space for two or three years.”