NORFOLK, Va. The understandable gut-punch that was UL’s 38-31 road loss to Old Dominion will unfortunately rob many of the memory of some pretty special plays down the stretch.
Think about it, the Ragin’ Cajuns’ offense drove 90 yards twice in the fourth quarter at S.B. Ballard Stadium in rainy Norfolk, Virginia on Saturday – only to walk off the field losing by a touchdown.
That’s 180 yards on 21 total plays eating up 7:57 on the clock – all to have the comeback thwarted on the Monarchs’ 7 with a turnover on downs with 26 seconds left.
“It’s just tough,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “You got all the way down there and the kids believe the whole way and to come up a little short like that, those just kind of haunt you a little bit.”
The comeback that wasn’t began innocently enough at the UL 10 trailing 38-24 with 12:23 left to play.
Quarterback Ben Woolridge promptly led a 7-play, 90-yard drive in 2:24 to get the Cajuns within a touchdown.
If the Cajuns had completed the comeback, fans would be talking about two plays for years to come. On third-and-4 from its own 16, Wooldridge connected with Jacob Bernard on a beautiful 43-yard gainer.
Then three plays later, Jacob Kibodi turned a fourth-and-6 pass to the left into a highlight-film, 37-yard touchdown to complete the first 90-yard drive.
“I’m so proud of that guy,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said of Kibodi. “He’s been through more than anybody knows. To see a guy that we thought last year was going to be his coming out and it just didn’t happen that way. He kind of got banged up and it just didn’t work. You felt for him then. This year, he just worked his tail off.”
Kibodi was also UL’s leading rusher with 54 yards on 10 carries.
Truthfully, we thought he was going to want to leave after last year, and it never even came up.
“He just said, ‘Coach, what do I need to do to play?'” Desormeaux explained. “We told him, ‘You have to do the hard things better. You have to play tough. You have to pick up pass protection, you have to stick your face in it and finish runs, you’ve got to get downhill,' which are not things that he did naturally well. And he just did it from spring to fall camp and into the season.”
At the time, it didn’t seem to matter much, because UL’s defense was struggling mightily. But Jasper Williams delivered a big sack to push ODU back to UL’s 46 and force a punt with 5:13 left.
Unfortunately, Monarch punter Ethan Duane booted it 43 yards to the UL 3.
At that point, all the offense wanted was a chance.
“The only thing that mattered to us was getting down there and doing our job – doing whatever we can to help the team,” UL left guard A.J. Gillie said. “We came together and said, ‘Nothing else matters. We were going to push as hard as we can, strain as hard as we can, so we could be successful.
“We just banded together. We talked with the receivers and tight ends. We all knew our assignments, we all knew our jobs. We just all came together to do what we needed to get the job done.”
Wooldridge used his legs to run for 12 yards to get the drive going, but then the hopes began to rise with Zylan Perry’s 14-yard run and a completion of 12 yards to Bernard to reach the ODU 37.
“I felt like we had some good play calls that we worked in there – some play-action and some dropbacks that we felt like we had a chance on,” Desormeaux said.
Two plays later, a pass interference call in the end zone pushed it to the ODU 11. Woolridge ran for 4 yards and then UL called timeout with 30 seconds left after two incompletions from the ODU 7.
The fourth-down play was a sprint out left to tight end Terrance Carter a few yards shy of the goalline, but the pass was short.
“On the last play, it’s tough going to your left on a sprint-out,” said Desormeaux, who said after he would have kicked the extra point if UL had scored. “Ideally, we run it from the other hash, but it’s a really good play that we felt like we had. I thought the kids executed it well – the ball just didn’t get there. Those things are going to happen.”
The offense had just driven the field twice. Offenses all across America won’t have two 90-yard drives this month. UL’s offense did it twice in 12 minutes of play and it still wasn’t enough.
The final drive alone covered 90 yards in 14 plays – only to feel the ultimate disappointment.
“I knew my teammates were doing as much as they could to help us be successful,” Gillie said. “You kind of feel like I did my job, but it wasn’t enough. But like I said, I know my teammates did as much as they could for us to be successful.”
It was a true gut-punch loss. The Cajuns had more first downs, more rushing yards, more passing yards and won the time of possession battle 37:31 to 22:29 … in a loss.
“I just told all the guys when we walked into the locker room, ‘Next week, next opponent,’” Gillie exclaimed. “We had a loss tonight. We have to correct what we did wrong, come back together and work on it next week.”
Simply put, the defense must figure out a way for 31 points to be enough.