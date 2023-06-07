The end of a season can be a double-edged sword for a head coach.
One, there’s the pain of the last loss and then there’s the aftermath.
For UL softball coach Gerry Glasco, there was the frustration of wondering what a few timely two-out hits could have done in the super regional sweep at Washington.
But while licking those wounds upon returning home, then comes the possibility of a double whammy after executing exit interviews.
In recent years, some programs have enduring severe losses to the transfer portal.
But as Glasco prepares his summer professional squad – the Smash it Sports Vipers team in Oxford, Alabama – for the start of the season in the four-team league next week, he only knows of three defections from UL’s program via the transfer portal.
That trio includes pitcher Tyler Oubre, infielder Kylei Griffin and outfielder Kramer Eschete.
Oubre had a 5.73 ERA in just 3.2 innings this past season, Griffin hit .226 with two homers and five RBIs in 53 at-bats and Eschete hit .200 with two RBIs in 25 at-bats in addition to serving as a frequent pinch-runner and defensive replacement in the outfield.
“All three of those were talented players, but overall, I was very relieved,” Glasco said. “These days, you almost expect that some will decide to leave. You never really know what’s going to happen. Overall, I think we came out of it pretty well, so far.”
Perhaps even more exciting for Glasco was the mindset he gathered from his younger stars during exit interviews after reaching the super regional round for the first time since 2016.
“I really think that entire experience is going to make us better next year,” Glasco said. “Lauren Allred and Mihyia Davis both told me, ‘Coach, we’re not losing in the super regionals next year. We’re getting to the World Series.’
“I think once they got back home and looked back on it, I think it hit them how close we were. I don’t think it hit some of them until then exactly how close they came. Now they’re extra determined to get to the World Series.”
Moreover, Glasco reiterated the pressure now off his shoulders after winning the Baton Rouge Regional and he expects that to help the team overall come the start of the 2024 season in February.
“I think it’s definitely going to make us better in February,” Glasco said. “I don’t know about the girls, but for me, there’s not going to be as much pressure going into next season. Maybe it was all in my mind, but I felt like it was really important in the minds of a lot of our fan base that we win a regional again. That was getting bigger in my mind.”
Next year’s roster remains a work in progress.
Glasco said it’s possible the Cajuns could make some additions through the transfer portal as well.
“The formula to get to the World Series is just different than it was 10 or 15 years ago,” Glasco said. “It’s so much harder now. Because of the portal, the really good teams just keep getting better and better. There’s so much movement now.
“You’ve got to keep getting better.”
The one area with obvious depth needs is in the circle. All three departing seniors were pitchers in Meghan Schorman, Kandra Lamb and Karly Heath.
Then with Oubre entering the portal, junior Sam Landry and sophomore Chloe Riassetto will need some new colleagues in that room.
In January, the Cajuns added juco All-American and Canadian National Team pitcher Sam Ryan from New York to the roster. Still, pitcher is certainly the most likely portal position to pursue this summer for UL.
While Griffin showed some pop in small sample sizes, the infield is still filled with possibilities in Alexa Langeliers, Cecilia Vasquez, Allred and potentially, Sophie Piskos, Maddie Hayden, Stormy Kotzelnick and Jourdyn Campbell as well.
Also, Taylor Roman and Laney Credeur have played both infield and outfield in their careers, and the Cajuns signed St. Thomas More infield Gabbie Stutes.
As usual, third base remains unsettled, so the infield is the next most likely portal addition position.
In the outfield, Eschete possessed a rocket arm, but there’s plenty of options there. It all starts with freshman All-American Davis in center, while Kayla Falterman, Samantha Graeter, Campbell and Hayden are all outfield options.
“I really think we’re going to be outstanding next year,” Glasco said.
Glasco said the Cajuns won’t be invited back to Clearwater, Florida again until 2025 at the earliest, but he still plans on playing “about 15 power five” teams next season.
The 2024 schedule won’t likely be completed until next month, but California is in UL’s opening tournament, and the Cajuns owe Ole Miss a return trip.
Also, Glasco has strong relationships with Texas, Texas A&M and Baylor with a lot of Texas natives on his roster, so those are always strong options for opponents.