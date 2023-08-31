What's real and not real heading into UL opener
It didn’t need to be said. It wasn’t a secret.
But there it was in big hold letters on the board the first day UL’s offensive line met as a unit in preparation for the 2023 season.
The message simply said, ‘Let’s go!’
Vague perhaps, but redshirt junior center Landon Burton knew what it meant. The Cajuns must run the football better this fall.
The first chance to do so begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Northwestern State in the season opener for both clubs at Cajun Field.
“Especially with an experienced group that we have up front, we know that we’re going to have to carry the load,” Burton said. “ So each and every day, we come in with the mindset. ‘Hey guys, we have to be on point today.’ There’s no slacking off with the offensive line. We have to be the anchor of this team.”
A year ago, such a message wouldn’t have mattered much. The offensive line was young, injury-depleted and inexperienced.
Offensive line coach Jeff Norrid sees a unit ready to achieve the mission.
“Not only just with our pass protection, but be more consistent in our effectiveness to efficiently run the ball,” Norrid said. “That was too spotty last year. You can’t have one 10 to 15-yard gain and then a negative play.
We’ve got to consistently be able to get four yards or more in the run game.”
With Burton calling the signals, this year’s offensive line features mainstays Nathan Thomas and A.J. Gillie on the left side and a healthy Jax Harrington and more seasoned George Jackson on the right.
“Seeing him back to being 100% and seeing what he’s capable of, I’m really excited to see him play,” Norrid said of Harrington. “He’s a really good football player.”
Last year, Jackson was forced to play too soon.
“He’s light years better than he was,” Norrid said. “He’s a lot stronger. He’s older now. He’s a lot more confident. Not only his assignment pre-snap, but any kind of adjustment post-snap, he’s getting a lot more comfortable with that.”
Another big change UL fans may notice this season is limited substitutions. Norrid said the search is for continuity, so there won’t be much of a rotation just yet.
UL coach Michael Desormeaux said the same thing is expected at wide receiver with Rob Williams, Peter LeBlanc and Jacob Bernard leading the way.
“We like all the guys that are behind them,” Desormeaux said. “We feel like those guys are going to be good players. I just think you’ve got to kind of ease them into it a little bit and rely on the guys who have made plays in the past to get out there and go do it as these guys come along.”
At running back, Desormeaux said redshirt sophomore Dre’lyn Washington will “go out first” but Zylan Perry, Terrence Williams and Jacob Kibodi will all play.
“I think every game the plan is to get them in there, get some touches and get them going a little bit,” Desormeaux said. “Then you just kind of ride the hot hand that day.”
Also unlike last season, there won’t be a rotation at quarterback with redshirt senior Ben Wooldridge expected to carry the load.
“I told Ben I was not going to play if he couldn’t do everything that makes him him,” Desormeaux said. “Whenever he plays with his legs, that’s when he plays the best. If Ben’s not 100%, then these other guys are a better option.
“For us with him, if you can’t do it all the way you need to do it to be successful, then we’re going to wait. He’s been able to do it all and he wants to do it all.”
Wooldridge will be facing a Demons’ defensive front that features their only five returning starters on the side.
“They’re going to play a complex system,” Norrid said. “They do a lot on defense. They do a lot to create negative plays in the run game and attack the quarterback in the passing game. There’s a lot of different things to their defense.
“They’ve got a good scheme. This is going to be a really good test for us.”