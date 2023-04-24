It was not being able to fall asleep that was tough for UL coach Matt Deggs after Friday’s walk-off loss at James Madison. It was the morning after.
“After losses for me personally, I get right to sleep,” said Deggs, whose Cajuns host Southern at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Russo Park. “The hard part is right when you wake up. It’s that hungover feeling. It’s that, ‘Oh no, where’s my truck?’ feeling.
"I used to be a drunk, so I know that. It’s that feeling right there. Then that hits you and it’s hard to get past that if you’re any type of competitor.”
On the contrary, Tuesday’s upset of No. 1 LSU made sleep trickier.
“After big wins, it’s hard to go to sleep, because you just replay it in your mind,” Deggs said.
That doesn’t mean Deggs and his team quickly got over the two-out, three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth Friday that produced a 10-8 loss leading to a weekend sweep for the Dukes.
“I thought it was a great night Tuesday, though,” Deggs said. “As equally as great a night as it was Tuesday, it was probably as tough a way to lose on Friday. I would like to say that it’s easy to bounce back after something like that, but it’s most certainly not.”
Weary from that rough weekend a long way from home, Deggs is convinced changes need to be made to his team's status quo.
The Cajuns pitching staff’s ERA over the weekend was 11.61 and the starting pitchers’ ERA was even higher at 16.61.
“I think you guys know me well enough by now that to know I’m not going to watch the same stuff over and over and over … we’ll adjust,” Deggs said.
Essentially, the new plan is — at least for this week’s five games against Southern, Northwestern State and then Coastal Carolina — a total bullpen approach.
“For the foreseeable future, I’m probably going to pitch by committee every day,” he said. “I don’t care if that game is against LSU, Coastal, to go to Omaha, I don’t care right now. It could be against Southern.
“We’ll pitch a certain amount of guys in order and I’ll stick to it. I think that’ll give us a chance right now to get through some of the struggles that we are having. I’ll be able to pitch some of our better guys on multiple days.”
So starting pitchers will be more like openers as often happens in midweek games.
“Every inning, yeah,” Deggs said. “Maybe have a guy go two, I don’t know. ... Look, this isn’t unprecedented. There is case history for this type of stuff. There have been some really good teams go to do this.
“But for at least the next week, we will pitch in line shifts if you will.”
It’s certainly not too early to at least find the panic button.
The sweep has left UL in a pickle in the Sun Belt race at 26-15 overall and 10-8 in league play. For now, that’s in a five-way tie for third place. The problem is losing all three brought 10th place into play. Only the top 10 teams qualify for the Sun Belt Tournament in Montgomery, Alabama, next month. Four teams are left out.
As of now, South Alabama is in that 10th spot, just one game behind the Cajuns at 9-9. Georgia State is currently sitting 11th at 8-10, two games behind UL.
With four series left, the Cajuns must still play first-place Coastal Carolina (26-12, 13-5), second-place Southern Miss (23-15, 11-7) and Texas State (26-15, 10-8).
With the entire pitching staff up in the air, the Cajuns will be depending heavily on hitting.
“The offense has been in a position where it needs to carry the load regardless,” Deggs said. “That was my disappointment this weekend (at James Madison). I don’t know if you’ll find yourself in a more hitter-friendly environment; just the way that thing was carrying and the dimensions. Yeah, we capitalized at times, but we really didn’t. We needed double-digits every game and that should have been doable and we didn’t.”