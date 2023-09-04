In Saturday’s late postgame news conference, UL coach Michael Desormeaux didn’t hide his disappointment in several aspects of his team's 38-13 season-opening win over Northwestern State.
But after watching the film, the second-year coach found some silver linings to even the biggest miscues of the game.
For example, take the fumble near the goal line. At the time, UL was hoping to go up 14-3. Scoring touchdowns in the red zone was a major part of the offseason’s focus, so going 0 for 2 in those situations initially was hard for him to swallow.
But then the film showed quarterback Ben Wooldridge making a spectacular effort in his first game after knee surgery by running across the field and bringing Northwestern State’s Cadillac Rhone down 72 yards after the recovery at the UL 18.
“That ended up being one of the biggest positives of the night, though,” said Desormeaux, whose Cajuns now will travel to Old Dominion for a 5 p.m. Sun Belt Conference opener Saturday. “Ben runs down the guy that picked up the fumble, tackles him inside the 20, and then our defense stands up. We get a series of negative plays and then a turnover to turn it into zero points.
“That ended up being something that as a team we talk about: team football and hustle and effort and how that wins game.”
Desormeaux certainly hopes Wooldridge doesn’t have to run down many more defenders this season.
“I think he’s faster than he was before, to be quite honest with you,” Desormeaux said of his quarterback’s effort play. “I don’t want my quarterback tackling people a whole lot, but in that case, it doesn’t matter. You have to get there.
“I was proud of him. That’s an effort play, that’s a hustle play, but that’s who he is. I told him if the quarterback thing doesn’t work out, move him to DB. He was running down there pretty good.”
That whole scenario also was a learning process for redshirt freshman running back Zylan Perry, who fumbled the ball at the Demons’ 3, although it wasn’t all his fault.
“That was the exact look that we worked in practice, and we didn’t ID it right and we didn’t block it right upfront,” Desormeaux said. “It’s a tempo play. We knew how they were going to line up, and we didn’t execute it. That’s frustrating when that happens, because there’s enough looks that you don’t get, that when you get it right, you need to get it right.”
Making it worse, Perry “got loose with the ball. His elbow was above his wrist, he tried to make a jump cut and the ball was kind of sideways.”
But Desormeaux told running backs coach Matt Bergeron to continue playing Perry.
“The guy is a unique talent and he’s going to be a good player,” Desormeaux said. “You’ve got to put him back in and let him go. I told him (Perry), ‘You still have to go play your game. If you’re worried about your fumble, then you’re going to fumble.’ Just protect the fumble and go back to the technique — keep it tight.
“He played really well after that. Zylan’s going to be a really good player for us. I tell these kids that I fumbled more balls than they’re every going to fumble in their career here, I promise.”
On the good side of the offensive ledger, the Cajuns rushed for 6.1 yards per carry and committed zero penalties on offense, “which is always something you worry about in the first game.”
On the bad side, UL was just 38% on third- and fourth-down conversions.
“We need to get better — 45% is the goal,” Desormeaux said. “You’ve got to keep drives alive. There were too many three-and-outs for me on offense. You can’t do that.
"Too many drops and/or missed throws — just not exactly perfect. The quarterback needs to be more accurate, and we have to make the play on some of these tough catches. We have to be more efficient in the pass game."
It was hard to find much wrong with the defense’s effort, other than the 47-yard TD pass the Demons scored in mop-up time with two minutes left.
Desormeaux said it’s unclear whether defensive end Mason Narcisse will join the team on the trip to Norfolk, Virginia, after missing the opener because of his father’s death Friday.
“I talked to him after the game Saturday,” Desormeaux said. “He was in good spirits. His dad’s been battling for a long time, man.
“As long as he (Narcisse) needs, he’s going to be there, and we’re going to support him with as much time as he needs and whatever he needs.”