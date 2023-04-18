It took until the sixth inning for the bats to come alive in UL’s 7-0 win over Southeastern on Tuesday.
Cajuns coach Gerry Glasco said he didn’t know if it was because he was tired and didn’t bring any energy to the dugout, or if he was just “coaching backwards,” but UL simply could not scratch across a single run until the sixth.
But even with all that, in a scoreless game with the leadoff runner on and no outs, Mihyia Davis stepped into the box with the entire crowd at Lamson Park thinking she was going to bunt.
Glasco had other plans.
“I knew everyone in the stands was thinking, ‘this guy is an idiot,’” said Glasco, “And maybe I am, but I just told Mihyia, ‘everybody thinks you’re going to bunt. Hit it over her head.’”
Davis listened, launching a fastball over the centerfield wall to put the Cajuns up 2-0 on her first home run of the year. The Cajuns exploded for five more runs in the inning, including Victoria Valdez’s first home run of the year.
“I have been waiting on it,” said Davis, who actually crushed the first pitch of the at bat foul. “I was going to bunt, but I knew I got around really good on that first pitch and I was just swinging. Coach actually told me to go for it. I still feel it in my chest a little. I’m still hype.”
Glasco said it was only a matter of time before Davis, who is batting .398 on the season, got a hold of one. He said the seven-run sixth inning did not surprise him, despite being rather
“She is a playmaker,” Glasco said of Davis. “She just makes plays and she is going to do things like that if we give her the opportunity to. I know our team can explode like that, but sometimes you have to have ‘Uncle Mo’ on your side.
“All night long we could never get momentum. I felt like as soon as we got momentum, they went off.”
Meghan Schorman struck out nine batters in 5-2/3 innings and Kandra Lamb shut the game down the rest of the way. Glasco said as long as the Cajuns pitching performs like that, they’ll be in a lot of ball games.
“Meghan keeps going out there and putting up zeroes,” Glasco said. “And if there is a contest for best closer in softball, Kandra is it. They just keep going out and giving us an opportunity to come back in a game like this and that’s all we can ask for.”