Certainly injuries or other unexpected forms of attrition could still take place between now and the 2024 season opener.
But essentially, UL softball coach Gerry Glasco knows his roster for next spring after Wednesday’s transfer announcement of pitcher Lexie Delbrey and utility standout Sam Roe from the Florida Gators.
“We’re done,” Glasco said. “This is our team. I’m very excited. I really think this has a chance to be the best team we’ve had.”
There’s been a ton of movement to Glasco’s roster since his Ragin’ Cajuns were swept at Washington in the super regional round.
In addition to the trio of Meghan Schorman, Karly Heath and Kandra Lamb out of eligibility, five players left in the program through the transfer portal.
That group included pitchers Kyleigh Pitzer and Tyler Oubre, outfielder Kramer Eschete and infielders Stormy Kotzelnick and Kylei Griffin.
Griffin and Eschete are now at Texas A&M, while the others haven’t announced new schools yet.
First, UL added Denali Loecker from Iowa to pitch and slug and then infielder Brooke Ellestad from St. Thomas.
Adding Delbrey and Roe this week helps Glasco reload his roster.
“I think they’re both going to be great additions to our roster,” Glasco said of Delbrey and Roe. “I think they’re going to fit right in very nicely.”
As a freshman, Delbrey was 15-4 with a 2.26 ERA at Florida in 111.1 innings, allowing only 70 hits, 75 walks and striking out 117.
In her second year, her numbers dropped to 7-2 with a 3.15 ERA in 80 innings with 42 walks and 54 strikeouts after two surgeries.
This past season, UL defeated Florida 1-0 with Delbrey pitching. She allowed just one solo homer to Alexa Langeliers in the loss in seven innings, while Schorman tossed a three-hit shutout for the Cajuns.
“We think she’ll be fully healthy,” said Glasco, who was willing to compare the impact of signing Delbrey to adding Megan Kleist from Oregon for the 2020 season.
Glasco said the two former Florida players chose UL over multiple offers from the SEC and Pac-12.
Delbrey is expected to join Sam Landry, Chloe Riassetto and junior college signee Sam Ryan as candidates for the weekend rotation next spring.
Roe’s role, however, isn’t so clear.
Once a top five rated recruit nationally as a catcher out of Destin, Florida and a Gators’ commitment since the eighth grade, Roe’s college career actually began early in 2022, which was originally going to be her senior high school season – much like former UL catcher Lexie Elkins.
She hit .272 that year with three homers and 17 RBIs and was an outstanding bunter with nine sacrifices but only a .294 on-base percentage.
Last year, Roe played primarily second base and designated player, batting .304 with a homer and 18 RBIs with eight more sacrifices, but a much-improved .405 on-base percentage.
“She’s more of a doubles hitter than a home run hitter, but I definitely think she can hit more home runs,” Glasco said.
Glasco said he was very familiar with Roe as a prospect.
“When she was a freshman and a sophomore in high school, she was the No. 1 recruit in the country and was No. 3 in her senior year,” he said. “I saw her play a lot (in travel ball). She played a lot against Sam Landry’s team – the seven times one summer. She played the Hot Shots over and over and over. I mean, the kid could play. The kid was like a legend.”
Glasco said it’s unclear where the 5-foot-5 Roe might fit into UL’s position chart next spring, but most likely at catcher, third or second base.
“There’s no question that we have a very talented roster again,” Glasco said. “I’m hoping not to change lineups around nearly as much next year. I didn’t like that. We’ll just have to see how it all works out.”