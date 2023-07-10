UL's Carson Roccaforte was selected on day one late Sunday evening as the No. 66 overall pick by the Kansas City Royals.
The former Cajuns' outfielder and first baseman was projected by most to be an early second-day pick in the 2023 Major League Draft.
Day two's draft begins at 1 p.m. and will cover rounds 3 through 10.
Roccaforte has certainly proven himself over his career with the Cajuns. This past season, he surged late to finish with a .318 batting average, a school-record 26 doubles, eight homers, 55 RBIs and 22 stolen bases.
For his three-year career at UL, Roccaforte hit .325 with 47 doubles, six triples, 28 homers, 145 RBIs and 61 stolen bases.
Roccaforte is the fourth-earliest selection in school history behind Charles Bordes - first round, 15th overall - by the Texas Rangers in 1972, Garrett O'Connor (2nd, 41 overall) by the New York Yankees in 1985 and Darrin Babineaux (2nd, 50th overall) by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1995.
Roccaforte was picked one spot ahead of Ron Guidry's selection of No. 67 overall in the third round by the Yankees in 1971.
Roccaforte is also the fourth Cajun to be drafted by Kansas City - following Devery Van De Keere (48th round) in 2007, Patrick Green (7th round) in 2004 and David King (16th round) in 1989.