On paper, the UL Ragin' Cajuns ended a three-game losing streak with a 10-5 win over Southern on Tuesday at Russo Park.
That's about where the good news ended for coach Matt Deggs.
"It was kind of the same song, second verse, though," Deggs said. "We continue to shoot ourselves in the foot. It’s played itself out so many times. Against really good teams, that’s going to come back and bite you. The two-out stuff is nonsense and the pulling off baseball at the dish is nonsense.
"We’re going to have to hit the figure-it-out button here pretty quick."
The Cajuns are now 27-15 overall, while the Jaguars fell to 13-22.
"We’re going to keep working," Deggs said. "You’re thankful for the win, but we’ve got to improve our game. Any coach that’s satisfied with mediocrity, he ain’t going to last too long in this business."
UL's next chance to improve comes at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Northwestern State.
Deggs said he wants his club to be "nastier, tougher, meaner … more Cajun-like."
Because it was all preplanned, UL starting pitcher Cooper Rawls got the win to improve his record to 9-0 on the season after throwing two shutout innings.
The senior right-hander allowed two hits, walked one and struck out two.
Other than ending the losing streak, the most important facet of the win was the return of southpaw reliever Dylan Theut to the mound for the first time since March 11.
Theut retired all six batters he faced.
"It’s been a lot of anticipation," Theut said. "I’ve been wanting to play for well over a month. It’s good to be back. It’s definitely good to be back. It didn’t go better than I thought. I didn’t strike out as many people as I wanted to, but you can’t complain about clean innings.
"I’m just excited to get back out there again, just keep playing and try to stay healthy."
Carson Fluno wasn’t as fortunate in his two innings, allowing two runs on five hits.
JJ Rolen got Southern’s first two runs home with a two-run double in the fifth off Fluno, but then reliever David Christie – the hero of UL’s upset of LSU the week before – struggled in the eighth. After getting two quick outs, Christie hit two batters before yielding an RBI single to Jalon Mack and a two-run single to Caleb Tart.
"It’s frustrating," Deggs said. "You try to hold it together. You try to be a thermostat and not a thermometer, but you reach a point man where you can only watch so much underachieving and selling yourself short and not setting a Cajun-like tone.
"What we saw there at the end that dang sure wasn’t it."
Kyle DeBarge, who was 2-for-3 at the plate on the night, ended the threat with blue-star defensive play on a slow roller behind the mound.
"The plan can work when you execute pitches," Deggs said. "Whoever it is, it is. It doesn’t have to be set guys, but it’s different looks and five can be one."
Deggs said all the arms that threw Tuesday won't be available Wednesday, but could return Friday against Coastal Carolina.
Offensively, the Cajuns started the action with two runs in the second inning. Connor Higgs singled and Julian Brock walked ahead of a Carson Roccaforte RBI single. John Taylor got the second run home with a sacrifice fly to center.
Then came the seven-run third inning, and once again Higgs was in the middle of it with a two-run triple.
Higgs was 2-for-2 on the game with a triple and a hit batsman.
Roccaforte added an RBI single as part of his 3-for-4 game at the plate with two RBIs.
"Guys got on in front of me and we got some momentum early," Roccaforte said. "It’s my job to produce in that situation and I was glad to do it."
Taylor followed with a two-run double and Max Marusak finished it off with a sacrifice fly to center.
"It’s my job to lead," Roccaforte said. "It’s my job to carry myself the right way and have those guys follow along as well. It’s my job to hold them accountable and make sure we’re all on the same page."
Theut agrees the level of play must improve.
"And the end of the day, we just have to be better," he said. "On the mound, we haven’t been great all year. The boys need the challenge. We can definitely respond to it and get better."