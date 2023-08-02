For UL football coach Michael Desormeaux, the news conference to kick off preseason camp for the 2023 football season Wednesday began with the basics.
The second-year coach revealed the list of players who won’t participate in camp and/or this season at all.
Redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Ja’Marian Peterson is likely out for the season, as is redshirt junior offensive tackle King McGowen.
Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Quinton Williams also will miss the beginning of the season but hopefully can return by the third week.
Peterson was a nonfootball situation, while Williams suffered a knee injury in June and McGowen a foot injury last week.
“JaMarian Peterson has been out since the offseason began. He’s got a nonsports-related injury/illness,” Desormeaux said. “We were hopeful he would get cleared at some point during the summer, but he has not been. He’s been very engaged.
“He’s been here and he’s still with the team doing everything he can to get back in a position to play, but right now, it’s not likely for the season.”
It was especially tough news for McGowen.
“You’re crushed for him,” Desormeaux said. “This is a number of season-ending injuries he’s had. He’s worked really hard to get himself in position to go back out there and really had a great shot to go win one of those starting jobs.”
Desormeaux said Williams is “probably the most improved player on this team from when he got here last summer to where he finished in the spring and in the summer. He’s a guy we’re excited about getting back.”
In other news, Desormeaux said redshirt junior receiver Lance LeGendre remains indefinitely suspended after last week’s arrest “and there will be no other comments on that situation from anyone.”
The only good injury news Wednesday was that senior wide receiver Kaleb Carter, who suffered a spring knee injury, could return later this season.
One year after entering August with a depleted offensive line, that unit’s depth is certainly thinned some by the news on McGowen and Williams. Desormeaux said redshirt sophomore George Jackson will start camp as the starting right tackle, but redshirt freshman Trent Murphy will get time there as well.
“The thing about it is at that position, you’ve got to create competition right now,” Desormeaux said.
Another potential plan B is redshirt freshman Bryant Williams at left tackle, which would move starting left tackle Nathan Thomas to the right side.
“If Bryant ends up being the fifth best, we’ll just move Nate over to the other side,” Desormeaux said. “We wouldn’t do that to a young player like Bryant. Those three guys are all a really good option for us, so we’re in a good spot with that.”
With Peterson not in the picture, senior Tyler Guidry exclusively will play on the edge.
“Tyler is like the prime example of work while you wait,” Desormeaux said. “He got here and he was behind some really good players — Joe Dillon, Chauncey Manac and then Andre Jones. The guy just stayed the course and now he’s going to play a really significant role for us.”
Redshirt sophomore Cam George is another potential solution at linebacker, as well as redshirt freshman Trey Fite.
“Cam’s been here for a while now,” Desormeaux said. “There are some things that Cam does for our defense — we’re so multiple — that we can find roles for Cam to play and I think he can play it really effectively.”
As for Fite, “He’s got a little ways to go before he’s a complete player as far as physical development, but he’s talented, he’s really long and the kid is incredibly intelligent. He gets it, so he’ll play a role this year."
Once the injury update and contingency plans were addressed, Desormeaux and his coordinators did address the team's mindset before practice starts Thursday.
"First off, we’ve had the best summer that I’ve been around as a coach and as a player when it comes to leadership and accountability from a team aspect," strength coach Connor Neighbors said. "Then coming back for the second year, it seems like everything’s been paying dividends and compounding interest.
"Guys know what’s expected now. They know what we expect as a coaching staff, and they’ve bought in fully. We’re connected as a coaching staff and we’re connected as a team."
Desormeaux feels good about the team's spirit and depth chart, despite the injury news.
"We didn’t try to put a quick fix on this thing," Desormeaux said. "We did it so that last year, we could have had more success — there’s no doubt in the wins and losses — but we knew we’d be better for it this year with those young guys. We’re sitting here right now and everybody’s on ‘go’ because we know the work that’s been done."