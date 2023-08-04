When UL quarterback Ben Wooldridge suffered a freak knee injury in practice last November, most questioned if he’d be ready to compete in camp by August.
His mother, Sheri, was never worried.
In fact, the timeline in her mind was much sooner.
As Wooldridge put in, his mother is “not really one to allow me to sulk in my feelings too long.”
She made that clear in the moments just prior to the surgery.
“We were sitting in the surgery room and my mom was like, ‘So Doc, if he wanted to, he could play Saturday, right?’” Wooldridge told. “The doctor was like, ‘Ahhh, I don’t think you could play without an ACL.’”
So how long did it take Wooldridge to turn his attention to returning to the playing field?
“It happened right away,” he laughed.
“Yes, I was down a little bit, but once things happen, you kind of snap back into reality and the next goal is to get back with the guys.”
As natural as that sounds, though, what Wooldridge did to be 100% cleared by the doctor just before August practice sessions began isn’t normal.
“Unbelievable,” UL offensive coordinator Tim Leger said of Wooldridge’s recovery. “I’m not a gambler, but if I was, I would have lost a lot.
“I’ve never seen a turnaround like that.”
In addition to his mother’s unwavering belief in her son, Wooldridge’s recovery was heightened by being uncommon in other areas of his daily routine.
“He’s obsessed with being a really good player,” Leger explained. “Ben is the closest thing that we have to a professional football player on our roster.”
Sure, he studies loads of film as the offense's leader, but it goes nuch farther for the Pleasanton, California native.
“The way he eats, the way he sleeps, the way he works, the way he watches film,” Leger said. “Everything he does is literally what an NFL quarterback would do. His day is scripted to the minute.
“The guy wears a monitor on his wrist for his percentage of recovery for the day and how many calories … it’s like, ‘Bro, you’re a college student, let’s just go hang out a little bit,’ but he’s obsessed with it. He’s on a different level as far as how thinks about preparation both physically and mentally.”
Don’t get the message wrong, however. As super organized as Wooldridge is, he’s no robot - totally boring and scripted, essentially void of personality.
“He’s definitely a goofy guy in the locker room,” senior running back Jacob Kibodi laughed. “He’s a focused guy as well and handles his business. He has a schedule that he goes about, a real professional, but in the locker room he’s a fun guy, a goofy guy. He makes jokes and cracks jokes that y’all don’t really get to see.”
Apparently, Wooldridge is also a compassionate leader.
Last month, Wooldridge was added to the Wuerffel Award watch list, which recognizes athletes to inspire others and make positive impacts in society.
Wooldridge assists in the Gifting Grace Project, which helps homeless kids in Acadiana, as well as helps in the local special education center.
“He is a good leader,” Kibodi added. “We have a joke we call him ‘Bayou Ben’ because he runs all of Acadiana. He’s a great guy. He’s a hard worker and a great teammate.”
What Wooldridge isn’t, however, is a quarterback who enjoys the spotlight. He wanted no part of discussing his heroic rehab, nor will he ever speak highly of himself.
“I don’t want to talk about my rehab, because so many factors go into it,” he said. “So many people have helped me along the way.
“I think it’s just having goals with the training staff and coach Des (Michael Desormeaux) and the team to be where I’m at right now to get back with the guys.”
Of course, Wooldridge also understands his long climb back to being the Cajuns’ starting quarterback in the Sept. 2 season opener against Northwestern State at Cajun Field isn’t over.
“The mental part is a separate side of the physical part," he said. "It’s just knowing that I’m able to do the things that I’m able to do. It’s just getting back to playing ball the way I want to play ball and helping the team.”
Despite legitimate arguments to begin camp with redshirt junior Chandler Fields or redshirt freshman Zeon Chriss as the starter, Desormeaux declared him No. 1 on the depth chart at Sun Belt Media Days in late July.
"It means a lot, but I don’t think it changes anything," Wooldridge said. "I still have to go out there and compete, lead the team every day and just go out there and play ball … have fun, enjoy the time with the guys and help this team win on Saturdays."
Wooldridge began last season as the backup to Fields, but the two split time for five games until Wooldridge got his first start in the road win over Marshall.
He started the next four games as well before the stunning knee injury in practice prior to the Florida State game, so he missed the final three games of the season.
“As a quarterback, it comes with the position, you have to hold yourself to a higher standard than everybody else on the team,” he said. “Myself personally, just living up to the standard. Every detail matters, every rep matters.”
For the season, Wooldridge completed 56.6% of his passes a year ago for 1,661 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 188 yards and two scores.
“He’s like a wizard,” redshirt junior wide receiver Jacob Bernard said. “He understands everything. He wants to know more and more and more.”