Those assuming his Ragin’ Cajuns were going to get run-ruled at No. 1 LSU on Tuesday likely missed it, but UL coach Matt Deggs laid the groundwork for Tuesday’s 8-5 upset of the Tigers in his weekly Monday press conference.
Deggs did so by throwing out a "Miracle On Ice" reference to the USA hockey team’s upset of the Russians in the 1980 Winter Olympics, dropping the quote from coach Herb Brooks, "Great moments are born from great opportunities."
Always playing the mental game, Deggs then showed his Ragin’ Cajuns a video on Rick Strike’s stunning victory at the Kentucky Derby as the second-biggest longshot to win the race ever at 80-to-1.
"He was 1 for 7 in his races with two shows … the point was these guys had won 12 straight midweek games and a lot of them by double digits," Deggs said.
"We had a choice to make tonight, we could be uncommon like Rich Strike, or we could come in and follow suit like everybody else has done. These guys answered the ball and rose to the occasion."
As good as LSU’s lineup is historically, the truth is the Cajuns’ upset of the Tigers on Tuesday doesn’t remotely fall into those categories.
It was the fourth time in the last six meetings the Cajuns have beaten LSU in baseball.
But for this 2023 Cajuns club, it couldn’t have come at a better time.
Indeed, the Cajuns entered this week at a crossroads. UL was fortunate to avoid a home sweep this past weekend to Troy.
Starting shortstop Kyle DeBarge is still out and ace reliever Dylan Theut have been sorely missed and catcher Julian Brock was sick all weekend with a stomach flu.
The Cajuns are tied for second in the Sun Belt race, but still must play Southern Miss, Coastal Carolina and Texas State.
"I told them winning that winning this game has a chance to cover up a multitude of sins that have just kind of transpired lately … just not great baseball," Deggs said. "But like Rich Strike man, you’re never out of it. There’s 21 horses in front of you and he just kept running."
Time will tell if this win will serve as a launching pad to a hot streak for the Cajuns. Everyone should understand Sun Belt foes won’t bow down to the Cajuns just because they beat LSU.
It doesn’t work that way. It never has.
Along those lines, it was refreshing to hear sophomore outfielder Conor Higgs put the win in perspective shortly after the game.
"It’s pretty awesome, but now it’s time to move on and get ready for JMU," Higgs said about beating No. 1. "You don’t want to undercut anybody. They’re a Division I college baseball team and we’ve got to take care of business over there in Virginia."But UL’s RPI rose 13 spots to 64 with the win with more great opportunities on the horizon. Coastal Carolina’s RPI is 11 and Southern Miss is at 20.
"It definitely brings us closer," winning pitcher David Christie said. "We’ve been kind of hitting it good somedays, pitching it somedays. Today we finally brought it all together the same day. It shows what we’re capable of. As long as we can keep doing that and repeat it, we’ll have success."
Forgetting about the big picture for a second, though, Christie’s comeback performance Tuesday was quite impressive.
In his two outings last week, the right-hander gave up two runs and hit five batters.
"David just did what David is capable of," Higgs said. "I’m so happy for that dude, because he had a bad week last week. He came out and did what he can do."
Christie tried to keep the moment as simple as possible.
"I knew I just needed to get the first guy and start from there, fill up the zone," he explained. "I knew if I filled it up for as long as I could, my guys would make plays. They made it really easy on me tonight.
"I didn’t have many strikeouts, but I figured throw it over the zone and make them earn their way on. As long as they earned everything they got, I’d be fine with whatever happened."
That approach led to a career-long six innings against arguably the best lineup in the nation.
Brock had a comeback story of his own. Struggling with a stomach flu, it was unsure if he’d play. He didn’t start the game.
"I left him alone all day," Deggs said. "I waited on him to tell me. I saw him take BP. I thought it was pretty good, but I could tell he’s white and could tell he was still not feeling great.
"After Ben’s (Robichaux) second at-bat, I said, ‘Ju, you ready?’ and said, ‘DH’ and I said, ‘Yeah, come on in’ and it worked out pretty good for us."
Brock got two hits and drove in a run.
But while those big and small-picture details surrounding UL’s win Tuesday all need to be considered, Deggs knows the it’s impossible to eliminate the mere emotions of playing LSU.
His Cajuns were never running from that.
"I know what this game means inside our program and I know what this game means inside of Cajun Nation and inside the city of Lafayette, and so it was the biggest game of the year," Deggs said. "There’s absolutely no doubt about it."