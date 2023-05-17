With three games left in the regular season, it’s no secret to UL coach Matt Deggs how his team has survived a roller-coaster season to stand in third place in the Sun Belt standings.
It’s all about defense, an aggressive offensive approach and how the two work hand in hand.
The approach will be tested mightily when the Ragin' Cajuns open a three-game series on the road vs. Southern Miss starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
“Thank God we can really defend,” Deggs said.
The Cajuns (35-18, 17-10 Sun Belt) lead the league during Sun Belt play in fielding percentage at .985. That’s just 15 errors in 27 games.
“It gets overlooked a lot,” Deggs said of the importance of good defensive play. “We’ve made half the errors our opponents have.”
It’s the most important statistic on UL’s stat sheet that so many eyes often blow right past.
For the season, UL’s opponents have committed 81 errors to only 36 by the Cajuns. In Sun Belt play, it’s 15 by UL and 43 by the opposition.
Why is that the case?
“Why do you think that is?” he asked during Monday’s weekly news conference.
Hint, the ensuing explanation also addresses some of the frustration from failed stolen-base attempts during the season.
“Well, we’ve sacrificed some outs ... and got caught stealing — caught like 50 times,” he said.
The Cajuns have set a school record with 153 stolen bases in 203 attempts (75.4%) — although the percentages are better in league play at 80 of 103 (77.7%).
“Our reputation precedes us,” Deggs said. “It’s a week ahead of us always and it speeds things up.
“If you think about it, how many bags did we steal this weekend, five? Not much, but it’s the reputation of that where you see the unforced errors, if you will. That’s part of our game.”
In UL's sweep last weekend of Texas State, the Bobcats had six errors to just one for the Cajuns, leading to five unearned runs.
In football, they’re called hidden yards. In baseball, it’s hidden bases.
The Cajuns also have allowed the fewest passed balls (only one) and stolen bases (16). The three teams allowing the most stolen bases this season are three teams near the bottom of the standings in Arkansas State, Marshall and South Alabama.
The problem with this weekend’s matchup at Southern Miss is the Golden Eagles rank third defensively with the third-fewest errors and the second-fewest stolen bases allowed.
“You would expect that out of a well-coached team and a team that has talent,” Deggs said. “They’ve got pitching and they’ve got some good, older hitters.
“This time of year, they’re coming to play, man. That’s what our team has done as well, so this should be three great ball games.”
Southern Miss (35-15, 20-7) is tied for first place with Coastal Carolina in Sun Belt while riding a 13-game winning streak.
The Eagles lead the all-time series 20-16 over UL, including 5-1 the last two seasons.
“It’ll be a battle from the first pitch to the last,” Deggs said. “I’ll bet you money on that. It was a battle two years ago over there, and it was an unbelievable series here last year that could have literally gone either way.”
UL is expected to start Jackson Nezuh (8-4, 6.81 ERA) on Thursday, Carson Fluno (2-0, 4.38) on Friday and a pitcher to be named later on Saturday.
The Eagles are expected to start Tanner Hall (10-3, 2.70), Billy Oldham (6-2, 4.64) and Matt Adams (3-2, 4.15).
The Cajuns need one win to secure a first-round bye in the Sun Belt tournament next week in Montgomery, Alabama.
Adding to the intrigue of the series, Southern Miss coach Scott Berry announced earlier this week that he’s retiring after the season ends.
“They’re playing well at the exact right time,” Deggs said. “Coach Berry is doing an incredible job as does their whole staff. They support like we do over there, and I’m sure we’re going to have a bunch of red in the stands. We’ll get over there and see what’s what.”