1. PASS PROTECTION
Much of the summer was spent discussing how much the Cajuns’ offensive line would improve after struggling through the first half of last season with a new group. UL was able to rush for more 200 yards against Northwestern State, but its pass protection struggled. It must get better in a hurry. Old Dominion’s defensive scheme might make it a better matchup, but we’ll likely find out Saturday if UL’s protection issues run deeper.
2. EYE DISCIPLINE
There’s few things more concerning for defensive coaches than a running quarterback. Transfer Grant Wilson was the Monarchs’ leading rusher last week with 81 yards, and that includes 18 yards lost in sacks. He had the most carries with 19. UL’s linebackers and safeties must effectively snuff out those runs and the ends must keep containment. The defense will likely have to carry the load again this week, and it starts with containing Wilson.
3. LONGER DRIVES
Last week’s model of using big plays to overcome a time-of-possession deficit won’t likely work this week. UL’s offense got 15 possessions against Northwestern State and only three were longer than five plays. Some of that was big plays, but five of those were three-and-out possessions. The second-longest drive only lasted 3:15 and the third 2:28. That won’t cut it. The passing game must be more efficient. Touchdown runs from 62 yards are nice, but more 10-yard runs are also welcome.
4. TIGHT END REBOUND
Much of the preseason talk was about the tight ends covering up questions at wide receiver. Those questions at receiver still exist, but the tight ends have yet to flourish. Three UL tight ends combined for only six receptions out of 17 targets in the opener. Virginia Tech had 18 first downs last week, with 12 coming via the pass in beating ODU. UL's Neal Johnson needs to be a first-down machine this season. The Hokies only averaged 2.5 yards rushing per carry last week, so the passing game must produce.
PREDICTION
Cajuns 20, Monarchs 17
Nailing the Cajuns’ point total of 38 last week could be more difficult this week. The feast-or-famine approach evoked more questions than solutions about the offense’s long-term prospects. Old Dominion’s only two weeks into an offensive rebuild, so UL’s defense should control things again. Special teams will likely be critical in this matchup. A win would be a boost the Cajuns need.
.