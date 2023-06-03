CORAL GABLES, Fla. — After all the nailbiting, pressure-filled games his UL Ragin’ Cajuns have had to play over the last six weeks to still be alive in June, coach Matt Deggs was hoping to be able to enjoy a laugher.
Only after his Cajuns stayed alive with a dominating offensive performance in a 19-10 win over Maine in the first elimination game of the NCAA Coral Gables Regional at Alex Rodriguez Park, his feeling of relief had to be tempered some.
Oh sure, as the hitting coach, Deggs had a blast watching his lineup put up 19 runs on 17 hits and only leaving three runners on base in the game.
But there was this one issue that forced his glee to fade some late.
“I thought we were going to get through this without you mentioning that,” Deggs said when the question was asked. “That’s why my goatee looks like this.
“I just want to enjoy one day where we really bang the ball around. You know when you’re cutting up in the dugout and everybody’s getting the play. That’s all I want.”
The Cajuns’ win moved UL into the noon Sunday game against the loser of Saturday’s Texas-Miami showdown.
Once the Cajuns upped their lead to 19-5 with a nine-run seventh inning, the coaching staff was hoping not to have to use any pitcher that might be needed Sunday.
Starting pitcher Carson Fluno lasted seven innings, but seemed to be fading late after throwing 95 pitches in the heat.
Only freshman Steven Cash and Jerry Couch combined to give up five runs on four hits and three walks.
As a result, David Christie had to be utilized to get the final five outs. Fortunately, the right-hander got away with only throwing 16 pitches.
“It’s a huge effect … like it or not, it has a huge effect, because this regional is wide open,” Deggs said. “Look, one of these teams is going to play late into the night and it’s hot and humid at this place early. At 9, 10, 11 a.m., 12, it’s hot and humid. There’s a lot of emotions and there’s fatigue.
“The playing field continues to get leveled off the deeper you go in this thing and we’ve got to have some options on the bump. We had a chance there late.”
Deggs said Christie might have been an option to start a game Sunday and still could theoretically. If the Cajuns win Sunday’s noon game, they would have to win a second game Sunday to force the if-necessary Monday game.
“I don’t think he is,” Deggs said of Christie’s role. “He may be. I want to see who wins this game. There’s a lot of left-handed hitters out there, we’ll see.”
Other options could be Cooper Rawls, who threw 23 pitches in Friday’s loss, as well as Blake Marshall, who threw 20, or perhaps Brendan Moody.
In Deggs’ mind, the late pitching issues were simply about maximizing an opportunity.
Freshman designated hitter Caleb Stelly certainly did that. The Baton Rouge native hadn’t played at all since May 5 and hadn’t gotten a hit since April 1.
But when Deggs put him in Saturday’s lineup, Stelly went 2 for-4 with two RBIs in the win.
“They told me before the game that I was playing kind of late,” Stelly said. “I looked at the lineup and saw my name on there. Like coach Deggs said, we work hard and fly around the bases all the time. We’re always working, so I think I was ready. The older guys got me ready.”
Despite not playing for a while, Deggs said he was paying attention to Stelly’s approach in practice.
“Stelly did that today,” Deggs said. “I’m proud of him. I’ve watched him for the last six weeks just fly around and get better and better and better and he earned that opportunity.
“Then there’s a couple of other guys get an opportunity today and you just don’t want to look back and go, ‘Man, I tapped dance my way through that.’ You want to go take it, you want to go take the bull by the horns and whatever happens, happens but you know you gave your best.”
As a whole, sophomore shortstop Kyle DeBarge wasn’t concerned with the Cajuns responding to Saturday’s opportunity to continue their season.
“I always think that we play better in elimination games because you can’t let all the other stuff get in the way … like yourself, results or any of that because the only result that matters is winning,” DeBarge said. “I feel like that can get in the way sometimes, just being a baseball player. Just playing a regular game that stuff gets in the way, but elimination games, everybody’s sole focus is winning, because you don’t want the season to end.”
One player who didn’t waste his chance to shine was Maine freshman catcher Dean O’Neill – a .250 hitter who smashed his first two home runs of the season and drove in five in Saturday’s loss to UL.
“Although the result wasn’t what we wanted, this is my first year. I’m a freshman,” O’Neill said. “This is the coolest experience for me, going on a plane to a Regional. I mean, a year ago today, I was sitting on my couch watching Regionals on TV, thinking, ‘Man, this is the coolest thing ever and I’m going to a program where I’m gonna get the opportunity to play in a Regional.’
“And I did today and it was really, really cool to experience it, play in it. I thought it was amazing.”
His Black Bears’ season ended at 32-21. The Cajuns, meanwhile, are hoping to continue their losers’ bracket magic Sunday after reaching the Sun Belt Tournament finals that way last weekend.
“I like our chances in elimination games with our backs against the wall,” DeBarge said.