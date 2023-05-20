HATTIESBURG, Miss. – On the surface, it was a heartbreaking 11-9 road loss for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns at Southern Miss at Pete Taylor Park on Saturday.
It would have been anyway without Friday’s impressive 10-1 road win over the Golden Eagles.
Because of that win, the Cajuns were able to secure a top four seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament next week in Montgomery, Alabama.
UL finished the regular season 36-20 overall and 18-12 in Sun Belt play. Southern Miss wrapped up its regular season at 37-16 and 19-11 and in second place behind regular season champion Coastal Carolina.
Technically, the Cajuns will be No. 4 seed in Montgomery, but will finished tied for third with Troy if the Trojans lose to Appalachian State later Saturday.
So the Cajuns will meet No. 5 Texas State – 17-0 winner over ULM on Saturday – at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery.
The Cajuns swept Texas State for the first time ever in Lafayette last weekend.
Despite being more of an afterthought in the big picture, Saturday’s game was certain a wacky one.
Seemingly carrying over the momentum of Friday’s impressive 10-1 win over the Golden Eagles, the Cajuns exploded to a quick 4-0 lead in the first inning behind a trio of home runs from Max Marusak, Kyle DeBarge and Heath Hood.
But just like in Thursday’s 4-0 win over UL with a grand slam, the Eagles did a lot of damage with one swing of the bat.
Danny Lynch delivered a game-tying grand slam with two outs in the first.
The Cajuns battled back to an 8-5 lead with a run in the fourth and three more in the fifth.
Willis singled to lead off the fourth, advanced on a Marusak double and scored on DeBarge’s RBI ground out.
In the fifth, Conor Higgs led off with a homer and the Cajuns scratched across two more on a John Taylor fielder’s choice grounder and Will Veillon’s squeeze bunt.
But Lynch’s power bat was about to be unleashed again with his second grand slam of the game in the fifth for a 9-8 Southern Miss lead.
In the sixth, Higgs tripled home DeBarge, who had singled, to tie the game at 9-9.
The Eagles finally ended the slugfest with two runs in the bottom of the eighth to take the lead for good behind RBI singles from Chris Sargent and Reece Ewing.
Fortunately for the Cajuns, getting Friday’s big win was all UL needed to secure at least a top four seed heading into the Sun Belt Tournament.
That win was largely due to the impressive pitching of Carson Fluno, who only allowed one run and struck out 11 in eight innings.
Offensively, the Cajuns dominated the game with a 15-hit attack.
Max Marusak continued his late-season surge at 2-for-5 with a triple, a homer and two RBIs. Carson Roccaforte was 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs. Heath Hood is 3-for-5 and CJ Willis was 2-for-5 with two RBIs.