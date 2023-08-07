UL coach Michael Desormeaux’s first preseason camp conference had a theme.
Essentially, it was each player develops at his own rate and in his own time. In some key areas, that time may be now.
Topping that list is junior cornerback Keyon Martin. In his second season at UL after transferring from Youngstown State, Martin could be a huge solution after the losses of starters Eric Garror and Trey Amos.
“Keyon Martin is a guy who had a great summer but missed most of spring,” Desormeaux said. “Last fall, he was a guy we felt like had a lot of ability and just had to put it all together. He’s playing like a different person.”
Staying in the secondary, redshirt freshman Lorenzell Dubose from Neville High also has stood out.
“Lorenzell Dubose is a guy who had a couple of really good days at camp,” Desormeaux said.
Then there’s the all-important wide receiver spot, where the Cajuns have lost three transfers over the past two seasons and expected starter Lance LeGendre's status is unknown after his recent arrest.
Redshirt sophomore Robert Williams has stepped up, as the coaching staff expected.
“He’s flipped the switch,” Desormeaux said of Williams. “His development timeline was just a little bit different than some of the other guys. He’s got it figured out, and he’s had a really good camp so far.”
Junior-college transfer Tavion Smith also “has jumped in the mix in there” at receiver.
The defensive line is another area Desormeaux feels good about, especially after the first four practices. Junior-college transfer Kadarius Miller (6-foot-2, 282 pounds) has led the line’s effort.
“It’s some of the guys who are new who got here this spring, like Kadarius Miller who transferred in the spring,” Desormeaux said. “He was just trying to figure it out all spring. In the last four days, he’s really started to flash a little bit. It was like, ‘OK, that’s what we thought he was.’ ”
He’s not alone on that unit. The young defensive line has a lot of potential.
“To see Mason Clinton and Lance Williams and Zavion Coleman go out there — and we’re rolling them out there with the ones and the twos — and compete every day,” Desormeaux said, “that’s been a pleasant surprise. You always really hope those guys can compete, but you don’t every really count on it.
“They’ve really exceeded my expectations of what they would do so far.”
Former Acadiana High standout Cam George is doing his part to extend that theme to the linebacker room.
“Cam George, I think this is the first session that we’ve seen him really start to play like we thought he could,” Desormeaux said. “It’s another one where the development is on their timeline. He’s still got some limitations in certain things, but that’s our job to make sure we have him doing what he can do.
"There are things he does — striking people and playing the C-gap — doing those things, he’s as good as anybody. To see him step up has been great."
On the offensive line, redshirt junior left tackle Nathan Thomas has noticed a few youngsters show signs that unit is in good shape down the road.
“I would say (redshirt freshman tackle) Bryant Williams has been really good. He still has some things to work on as far as technique, but that’s something that just comes with the position,” Thomas said. “(Center) Cooper Fordham, he’s another one. Those are some guys who just need to work on their technique and they will be fine. We can see them playing in the future.”
Also, Desormeaux said redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Macky Maillho "is really starting to turn the corner for us a little bit."
Some of their progress could also be a testament to continuity of the staff with all the assistant coaches returning.
“Continuity is huge, and that’s something that time and time again I’ve kind of underestimated the importance of it,” Desormeaux said. “I told our team that. This entire coaching staff chose to come back. They believe in the way we’re doing it.”
So far the benefit has been crisp practice sessions without nearly as much uncertainty.
“It’s much easier the second time around, because the expectations, everyone understands it and everyone knows,” he said. “You don’t have to spend as much time … you don’t have to go back in detail about the small things that aren’t really football, because everyone knows it.
“It’s easier for them to hold players accountable, and it’s easier for players to know what to expect from them. Being connected — coach to coach, player to player, coach to player — is something you can’t really put a price tag on.”