Typically, the final areas of the team to get publicly addressed are in the special teams.
Following Saturday’s second scrimmage of August camp, UL coach Michael Desormeaux acknowledges some leaders have emerged for the primary kick and punt returner duties.
Redshirt freshman Zylan Perry is the leading candidate to replace Chris Smith as the kick returner.
“Zylan Perry is one that I think has a chance to be pretty dynamic back there,” Desormeaux said. “I think Zylan’s got a chance to be really special for us. But kickoff return is only as good as your blocking.”
Desormeaux added wide receivers Jacob Bernard and Rob Williams have worked as kick returners as well.
Furthermore, Bernard has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Eric Garror at punt returner, with fellow receivers Williams and Peter LeBlanc also getting reps in that role.
“If we’d go out there today, Jake is the one I’d expect to go out there, unless some things change in the next couple of weeks,” Desormeaux said. “Jake is a guy that if you can give a little crease, he can get loose and he can do some damage. He’s a guy you can put back there and you can trust to make good decisions. That’s key … you can’t give possessions back.”
Desormeaux was especially pleased with the unit in Saturday’s second scrimmage.
“You’ve got to hold them up a little bit to give them a crease and get them loose,” he said. “I thought punt return was really, really good the scrimmage. I thought we had guys who really competed upfront. … the idea is to create an explosive on a return. You get 15 yards on a return, well that’s an explosive play. That helps. That changes field position a little bit.”
Tired of scrimmaging
Ask how Saturday’s scrimmage went, Desormeaux didn’t exactly have any superlatives at his fingertips.
“Scrimmaging against yourself sucks,” he said. “Anything you do great on defense, on offense you’re like, ‘Aww’ and vice versa. I’m ready to play somebody else.”
That doesn’t mean there weren’t any takeaways from the elevated practice session Saturday evening at Cajun Field.
The first one was the defense getting off to a slow start.
“Defensively I don’t think we got off to a really good start,” Desormeaux said. “Then we get to the end and we play an overtime period and defensively, we kind of bowed our necks and made some plays and created some negative plays.”
The offense, on the other hand, didn’t impress late.
“On offense you’ve got to execute in that critical situation,” he said. “It’s overtime and you play four quarters and you bust your tail to get to overtime … you’ve got one drive. There are no do-overs. You never know which situations are going to be the critical ones in the game.”
Fields stands strong
Even in the transfer portal era, some athletes don’t allow bad breaks to derail their original plan.
Redshirt junior quarterback Chandler Fields is one of them.
After starting last season as the starting quarterback, Fields got off to a slow start, then suffered an injury, only to produce late in the year when new starter Ben Wooldridge got injured.
“I kind of said it in front of the team, to me he’s the example of what you want on your team,” Desormeaux said. “He had a tough year last year, man. He’s never changed his demeanor or approach. He’s the same kid every day. He works really hard for his teammates.”
Fields finished last season completing 106 of 182 passes for 1,123 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions.
“Chandler’s just an incredible kid,” Desormeaux said. “He had a great camp last year. Coming out of it, that’s why we went with him as the starter in the opener. He had a really good camp against this year.”
That’s why Fields allows Desormeaux to sleep a little easier at night after announcing Ben Wooldridge as the starting quarterback heading into camp.
“I know that if his number gets called, I know he’ll play really well,” Desormeaux said. “He’s proven it. He exemplifies exactly what you want in a teammate in a world when nobody does that anymore. Everybody takes off as soon as they can.
“He said, ‘No, I haven’t graduated yet. This is home for me. Whatever role I’m asked to do, I’m going to do.’ He just wanted a chance to compete and go do it well and he has.”