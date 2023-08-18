The biggest question mark on the offensive line coaching into August camp for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns was at right tackle.
It’s already halfway home until the Sept. 2 season opener against Northwestern State at Cajun Field, and there’s a clear leader in that battle in 6-foot-5, 326-pound redshirt sophomore George Jackson.
“Right now, George is definitely the guy at right tackle right now,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “If we had to go play tomorrow, George is going out there first and Trent (Murphy) would back him up.”
That development was music to the ears of starting right guard Jax Harrington.
Since the first time Jackson entered UL’s locker room, the two have had a bond.
“Whenever he first got here, I was the first teammate that he was able to talk to,” Harrington remembered.
It wasn’t just small talk either.
“Whenever he was walking through the locker room was whenever he got the news that the old coaching staff was leaving,” Harrington said. “There was a lot of heart-to-heart in the first five to 10 minutes of meeting him.”
Harrington decided to shoot Jackson straight.
“I said, ‘I don’t know what your plans are, but this is what’s happening,’” Harrington revealed. From early on, I had a relationship with George where I’m going to keep it real and we’re going to be tight.”
So although no one wanted expected starting right tackle Quinton Williams to get injured, Harrington and Jackson have made the best of it so far in camp.
“So George and I have a really good friendship and really good brotherhood,” he added. “This being his first year and getting that spot, so building that relationship we have has been fun.
“We still have some things to improve on … when it comes to footwork or communication, but that journey in developing that communication or the footwork has been a lot of fun.”
Meanwhile, Desormeaux hopes Williams can return by late September and also likes Murphy’s future.
“Trent has done a really good job,” Desormeaux said. “He’s super athletic. I think continuing to develop physically is going to be big for him. He’s athletic enough without a doubt and he knows it. For him to be really ready to go, I think another year would do him wonders, but you don’t always have that luxury, especially with Quinton (Williams) out right now.”
How hard to go?
With his Cajuns midway through the August grind on the practice field, UL’s coaching staff has reached the point of deciding between the goals of hard work and being rested for the opener.
“There’s a fine line,” Desormeaux said. “The time to give them some time is kind of letting up a little bit. We’re starting to wear a little more thin.”
The team is off on Monday, will go hard for the next two days and then have a walk-through light day Thursday.
“I do think there’s times in the past where we’ve gone out there and we haven’t been very fresh to start the season,” Desormeaux said. “When you play week one, you want to go out there with all the bullets in the clip and you want to go out there ready to play.”
Desormeaux gets daily updates on each player’s energy and fatigue levels from UL’s training staff, so they can determine which players need rest.
“There are some guys that you do that with, particularly the DBs and receivers,” he said. “They run so much. These guys run three, four, five miles a day and this is sprint miles, so sometimes their mileage starts to pile up a little bit.”
Staff getting close
Two weeks before the start of the regular season and UL's staff is narrowing in on a two-deep depth chart for the Ragin' Cajuns.
Desormeaux said the staff is "about 90%" ready to declare a two-deep depth chart.
"A lot of the uncertainty is on special teams … that's largely dependent on really how the offensive and defensive depth sit," Desormeaux said.
In addition to determining how many starters may end up as starters on one of the special teams units, Desormeaux said there will be a handful of "four-core special teams" performers that don't regularly play offense or defense.
"The issue isn’t whether or not they know it, but where they stack up in their development right now," he said.
He said Saturday's second scrimmage won't play any bigger of a role in making the final decisions as any daily practice.