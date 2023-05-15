Sunday wasn’t the UL baseball team's best performance of the season.
Not even close.
But coach Matt Deggs thinks the 8-3 win over Texas State might have been the most significant victory of the season.
For one, it was the first time in school history UL swept Texas State in the 49-game series.
More importantly, it gives the Cajuns a very good chance of avoiding a play-in game into the Sun Belt tournament that takes place May 23-29 at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama.
“I thought (Sunday) was the absolute key to everything for the entire year,” Deggs said of the win.
“(Sunday’s) sweep was key in my opinion, because it was like winning a game next week.”
Deggs is referring to not having to win a series against red-hot Southern Miss this weekend to earn a top six seed in the conference tournament.
But even after sweeping Texas State, the possibility to finishing outside the top six still exists.
UL is 35-18 overall and 17-10 in league play, putting the Cajuns in sole possession of third place with three games left.
The problem is those three games are at Southern Miss (35-15, 20-7), which is tied with Coastal Carolina (33-17, 20-7) for first place. Coastal, meanwhile, hosts last-place Marshall (16-34, 5-22).
“Obviously, it’s in our own hands first and foremost, but if it wasn’t in our hands, you have a couple different teams that are behind us playing each other,” Deggs said. “So that sets up scenarios where teams start to cancel each other out.”
So as a UL fan, the Sun Belt race scenario entering the final weekend is both complicated and easy at the same time.
Certainly the Cajuns hope for a road sweep of the Golden Eagles, which would secure UL the No. 2 seed in the Sun Belt tournament. The goal, however, is to at least finish in the top six and avoid the play-in round.
“It is important not to have to play a play-in game, especially in our (pitching depth) situation,” Deggs said.
Winning at least one game would go a long way to achieving that goal.
Right behind UL in the standings are Troy (16-11, 36-17), Appalachian State (26-21, 16-11) and James Madison (29-21, 14-11).
App State plays in Troy this weekend. UL fans should be rooting for Troy to win that series.
With one fewer game played, the Mountaineers would have a higher winning percentage (.571) if they win twice than UL would have at .566 if the Cajuns are swept.
Also in UL’s favor is James Madison has two fewer games played, so finishing with the same amount of losses as UL won’t do it for the Dukes because of winning percentage.
Texas State is currently in seventh place, but the Bobcats (33-19, 15-12) play sinking UL-Monroe (16-35, 5-21) in San Marcos this weekend. It’s unlikely, but one ULM win would secure UL’s spot in the top six by itself.
Elsewhere, Old Dominion (31-20, 14-13) plays surging Georgia State (26-27, 14-13) at home and James Madison goes to Georgia Southern (24-27, 14-13),
UL fans should simply root for no sweeps in those series just in case.
With all of that said, Deggs said he’s not discussed some scenarios with his team in recent weeks.
Once the team suffered the sweep at James Madison three weeks ago, it’s been solely looking in the mirror for the Cajuns.
“When that happens, you just put your head down and go to work,” Deggs said. “You don’t look at anything; just don’t do it.
“It’s kind of like when you’re hitting .200. Don’t check the stat sheet, just work to be a .300 hitter today. That’s all we’ve done: Just work to be a great team today.”
In other words, postseason play began for UL’s coaching staff in late April and that mindset has propelled the Cajuns to third place with one week left.
“The formula is to do whatever it takes,” Deggs said. “I’ll pitch everybody on the team to win one game, I will. That’s the formula, for the last two weeks, I’ve been in tournament or regional mode, where the most important game of the year is today.
“That’s the way that we approach it.”