The emotional reaction of fans shouldn’t surprise anyone. In fact, it should be expected.
We all have to remind ourselves sometimes that ‘fan’ is short for fanatic.
At the same time, it’s OK for logic and big-picture thinking to enter the equation as well.
Take the reaction of many UL softball fans and players after the NCAA’s announcement Sunday evening unveiling the Ragin’ Cajuns as No. 2 seed in the Baton Rouge, for instance.
The response from the team was obvious. They wanted to host and felt like it should be hosting.
Likewise, many fans unleashed their venom about how unfair the whole NCAA postseason process is and how mistreated the Cajuns were.
For the record, I both agree and disagree.
The entire NCAA seeding model is flawed and has been for decades. There’s nothing fair or consistent about it and that’s never going to change.
But to say the NCAA treated UL’s program horribly with no respect whatsoever is just not accurate.
There were two ways the selection committee could have given the Sun Belt champion Cajuns a favorable outcome.
One, award UL a seed that closely resembles its No. 11 RPI.
Back to point number one, the committee was all over the place with the RPI. Alabama was a 12 and got a 5, Washington was a 13 and got a 7, while Stanford was a 4 and got a 9.
(Deep down, UL coach Gerry Glasco hinted last month the possibility of getting a favorable nod on that ended with getting swept in the Baylor-Texas A&M midweek trip).
The second way, though, was to award the Cajuns with a winnable route to Oklahoma City. On that point, the committee definitely smiled on UL’s program.
How any UL fan could actually want to trade spots with No. 15 Utah or No. 16 Clemson is mind boggling.
Clemson is in the same regional as a 40-win SEC team in Auburn and Cal State-Fullerton, which joined Stanford as the only two teams in America to have a tougher non-conference schedule than UL.
And if Clemson survives that field, it gets to play No. 1 Oklahoma, which will likely be riding a 46-game winning streak at that point.
Meanwhile, Utah drew two Power 5 schools in Baylor and Ole Miss in its regional and then gets to travel to the best college softball program ever in No. 2 UCLA in the super regional.
On paper, they didn’t reward Clemson and Utah. They sentenced them.
On the other hand, the Cajuns were paired with an Omaha program making its first NCAA regional appearance and a host team in LSU the Cajuns are very familiar with.
The Baton Rouge regional is paired with No. 7 Washington, which again had a 13 RPI, along with McNeese and a Big 10 school.
If you really break it down, most of the initial reactions were way, way off base.
The next point to understand is distinguishing the meaning of the words ‘winnable’ and ‘easy’.
In no way am I suggesting the Cajuns have a better chance to win in Baton Rouge than in Lafayette. No region is easy to win for any No. 2 seed.
Gauging ‘winnable’ doesn’t mean if you essentially play a perfect weekend, you might be able to win. It’s being able to win the regional without having to approach perfection.
So let’s say UL’s chances of winning the Baton Rouge regional is roughly around the odds of Ted Williams getting a base hit in his prime.
Whereas the chances of a No. 15 or 16 seed winning the super regional are more like a pitcher reaching against the Cy Young Award winner.
The other misperception about Sunday’s regional reveal is assuming all teams are seeded 1 through 64.
In other words, the notion is UL was seeded in the 20-22 range as the No. 2 seed.
Take a quick look at the entire bracket, just about every regional is geographically determined. This isn’t UL’s 10th trip to Baton Rouge just because the numbers happened to fall that way 10 times. It’s because the two programs are 50 miles apart.
Sure, some teams have to travel a long way. It’s impossible to achieve a perfect geographical puzzle.
Agree or disagree with all of this, Glasco’s Cajuns can prove their point on the field this weekend.
Regardless which side you're on, leaving no doubt should apply salve to any unresolved issues.