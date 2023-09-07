UL’s method of success in the season-opening 38-13 win over Northwestern State was a fairly specific one.
The defense played great and the offense hit enough big plays to overcome efficiency issues.
After viewing the film of Old Dominion’s 36-17 loss to Virginia Tech, UL coach Michael Desormeaux doesn’t see how that same approach is going to work for the Cajuns this time around.
“It’s not going to be like last game where you’ve got two or three three-and-outs, but you can come back and hit an explosive,” Desormeaux said. “That’s not the way their defense is set up.”
The Hokies offense managed explosive plays in only 8% of their offensive snaps, and “some of them were pretty darn good plays. It’s not like you can just hang your hat on, ‘We’ll just get it back with an explosive.’ They play defense to limit that.”
In his return to the starting quarterback spot last week, Ben Wooldridge didn’t find much time to throw the ball and his connection with his receiving corps wasn’t strong enough to compensate.
The result was an inefficient 14-of-32 passing night for 223 yards with three touchdowns and an interception – not to mention only converting on four of 14 tries on third down.
“You’ve got fix those things,” Desormeaux said. “You have to execute better. You’ve got to convert on third down. As many third-down reps as we take, we’ve got to convert on those. We have to stay on the field offensively. We’ve got to stay more efficient in the pass game.”
Nine different receivers caught passes last week and six of those had double-digit longs, led by Peter LeBlanc of 50 yards and Terrance Carter of 35 yards.
“Their defense, you’re going to have to take the gimmees, you’re going to have to get dirty yards in the run and turn a 3-yard gain into 4 or 5,” he explained. “As an offense, you’re going to have to be comfortable taking those things, but going along with taking that is you have to execute really cleanly. Otherwise, if you’re behind the sticks, they’re not giving up big plays.”
Virginia Tech only rushed for 109 yards on 43 carries – only 2.5 yards per carry – against Old Dominion. The Hokies, though, did throw for 259 yards on 18-of-30 passing and dominated time of possession – 33:40 to 26:20.
In many ways, the Monarchs’ game was the polar opposite of UL’s opener against Northwestern State. Virginia Tech was 8-of-16 on third down and Old Dominion converted 8 of 15 tries.
In Lafayette, the Cajuns were only 4-of-14 on third down and the Demons were 2-of-19.
“They’ve got three big, dense D-linemen that hold gaps, they’ve got two linebackers that absolutely just fly to the football,” Desormeaux said. “Then they’ve got three darn good safeties too that run to the ball, so it spill out to them and they’ve got to speed to get it down.”
Old Dominion added the offensive line coach Alex Huettel and coordinator Kevin Decker from Fordham after the Rams averaged 609 yards and 49.5 points a game last fall.
In the opener, the Monarchs rushed for 201 yards, but only threw for 94 on 13-of-25 passing.
“Offensively, they’ve got speed on the outside, which is what you need to run this offense,” Desormeaux said.
Quarterback Grant Wilson joined the coaches from Fordham as a transfer. Wilson was the Monarchs’ leading rusher with 81 yards on 19 attempts, as well as throwing for 94 yards.
“It’s very different,” UL inside linebackers coach Galen Scott. “Any time you’ve got a quarterback who can really run out there, it’s pretty on you. You just have to be aware of his legs. You’ve got know where he’s at. You can’t rush by him.
“You’ve got to make sure you stay in front of him. He’s always a run threat, so you’ve got to be on top of that. You can’t eye violations. You’ve got to make sure you fitting everything the way you’re supposed to fit it.”
So it’s been a week of making sure everyone’s “eyes” aren’t in the wrong places.
“With this team, they’re going to be running a little bit of option and stuff we’re going to have to read,” said defensive end Jordan Lawson, who receiver LSWA Defensive Player of the Week honors after two sacks last week. “So mostly just being disciplined and having your eye sin the right place. Not trying to make anybody else’s play … just know where you’re supposed to be and the guy you got.”
Helping the defense is the return of defensive end Mason Narcisse, who missed the opener because his father died last Friday. Narcisse returned to the team Thursday, a day after the funeral.
“He’s been texting (defensive line) coach (Dennis) Thomas and asking about the run fits, the block destruction and things like that, so he’s ready to get back to it,” Desormeaux said. “Sometimes getting back in your normal routine kind of helps take your mind off of some things a little bit.”