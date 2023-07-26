From last year’s Sun Belt Conference Media Days through the course of the 2022 season, the talk was the East Division’s superiority over the West.
In the end, West champion Troy won the overall crown with a 45-26 win over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt championship game.
After Wednesday’s day two of the 2023 Sun Belt Media Days at the Sheraton Hotel in New Orleans, all signs point toward the East Division being even tougher this fall.
Seven Sun Belt teams overall qualified for bowls a year ago. There appears to be legitimate potential for that number to increase this fall.
James Madison – which joined Southern Miss, Old Dominion and Marshall as new Sun Belt members last season – was picked to win the East title with 78 total points, but five different teams received first-place votes.
“I think the East is up for grabs totally,” James Madison coach Curt Cignetti said. “I think every team is capable of winning a championship."
Appalachian State got four first-place votes to settle as the runner-up and Marshall received two first-place votes for fourth after a 9-4, 5-3 season.
"The margin for error in our league right now is zero," App State coach Shawn Clark said.
If you look at the preseason poll, five teams are lumped together pretty good and Georgia Southern’s got a pretty good transfer quarterback coming in and Georgia State’s got a sixth-year quarterback. I think every team is capable.”
The Dukes are coming off an 8-3, 6-2 season in their first year up from the FCS level. Incredibly, the Dukes still aren’t eligible to win the conference crown and are essentially ineligible for a bowl as well.
“A bowl game is still possible maybe from what I hear, but we’re really not focused on that at all,” Cignetti said. “We’re focused on a highly competitive schedule.”
Cignetti is also focused on an offense that rushed for 2,054 yards last season and has its top eight offensive linemen returning. That’s 118 career starts from the starting unit.
Overall, the Dukes have seven back on offense and eight on defense, and are 48-3 at home of late.
“I think what our players learned and are still learning is how you have to prepare day in day out and week in week out at a high level to give yourself the best chance to be successful. If you don’t, it’s going to show up on Saturday.”
Last year’s East champion Coastal Carolina enters a transition phase with new head coach Tim Beck, who only retained one assistant coach from a year ago.
“One thing I love at Coastal, these guys love playing football now,” Beck said. “I’ve been in a lot of big programs and sometimes you’ve got kids playing for the wrong reasons. These guys, they play for each other. The culture they’ve created I want to keep and enhance it a little bit.”
Beck did get quarterback Grayson McCall back after exploring the transfer portal. He’s thrown 78 touchdowns and only eight interceptions in his career.
“That was a late Christmas present I guess,” Beck laughed, “with his leadership and charisma and his ability to just win.”
McCall returns to a “four-headed monster” at running back and a loaded receivers room, topped by Sam Pinckney.
The focus to improve on 9-4 and 6-2 is upgrading the defense with a new staff taking over that unit.
“We’ve got a heavy emphasis in tackling and creating turnovers,” Beck said.
The teams that could really make sure the Sun Belt’s East is better this fall are the two Georgia programs and Old Dominion (3-9, 2-6) – picked to finish in the bottom three spots.
For Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott, improving on last year’s 4-8, 3-5 finish begins with a new mindset after holding leads in seven of eight losses.
“The offseason has been about making our football team uncomfortable,” he explained. “We couldn’t finish, I guess because we were so comfortable.
“We changed it. Everybody in our program is uncomfortable now. It’s been a tough offseason. Our players have been taken places they truly didn’t think they’d ever go.”
A big reason to believe Georgia State will improve is seasoned senior quarterback Darren Grainger.
“I think one of the greatest things Darren’s done in the offseason is he’s put on 25 pounds,” Elliott said. “He’s done a great job, and he was a good leader for us, but Darren has now become a great leader for us. There’s a different mindset on our football team right now.
“The players have taken ownership of this team unlike I’ve ever seen before. They’re not wanting to disappoint Darren.”
While Elliott said the Panthers will take more shots downfield with Grainger, but running backs Marcus Carroll and KZ Adams, who led the nation with 3,343 yards and 42 touchdowns out of South Carolina two years ago.
Defensively, new coordinator Chad Staggs from Coastal will focus on pressuring the quarterback more.
Coach Clay Helton brought an explosive passing game to Georgia Southern last season, thanks to transfer quarterback Kyle Vantrease, who threw for 4,253 yards and 27 touchdowns.
This year, it’s Tulsa transfer Davis Brin, who has two elite receivers in Khaleb Hood (87-925, 3 TDs) and Derwin Burgess (7 TDs).
Now comes the chore of improving defense under new coordinator Brandon Bailey. The Eagles ranked No. 3 in total offense and last in total defense in the Sun Belt.
Georgia Southern’s defense gave up 200 yards eight times last season.
“The ability to get the ball back defensively on a great scale,” Helton said. “ They do things that match up with our offense. It creates turnovers and creates third-down efficiency.
“When that happens with the nature of this offense, you look up and you’re two or three scores ahead. As the defense grows each week, I think you’re going to see a better football team.”
Speaking of the impact on new coordinators, Old Dominion coach Ricky Rahne hopes offensive coordinator Kevin Decker and offensive line coach Alex Huettel from Fordham, which averaged 609 yards and 49.5 points a game last fall.
“It’s not a cockiness, it’s a confidence and it’s rubbed off on the rest of the rest of our offensive players,” Rahne said. “I’m excited to watch what our offense can be this year.”
Rahne said struggles on first down offensively and on third down on defense created losses in close games last season.
As a result, the Monarchs must improve on a time of possession deficit of 35:40 to 24:20.
“I feel like we’re deeper at cornerback and deeper at safety,” said Rahne, whose club will host UL's Ragin' Cajuns on Sept. 9.