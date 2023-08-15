Simply put, the pressure is on UL redshirt freshman running back Zylan Perry.
UL coach Michael Desormeaux isn’t running from it. In the spring, the head coach was honest in his evaluation.
“Last year in the game, he really flashed at times,” he said. “Well, it’s time for him to grow up and show us that he can do it all the time and really be a factor in it.
After the first scrimmage of August camp, Desormeaux hasn’t backed down from those high expectations.
“He’s got everything he needs to be that (featured back),” he said after Saturday’s first scrimmage.
At first glance, that’s a lot of confidence in a redshirt freshman running back who only got 20 carries in three games last season, especially one who played quarterback and wide receiver in high school.
“I feel a little pressure, but in the running back room, we’ve got a lot of talent,” the 5-10, 190-pound Perry said. “Last year, I really had to work on my blocking and running the ball – having an urgency to get to the ball. This year, I feel like I’ve improved on that a lot.”
In these parts, running back rooms are going to be compared to the 2019 backfield of Elijah Mitchell (1,147 yds, 16 TDs), Raymond Calais (886 yds, 6 TDs) and Trey Ragas (820 yds, 11 TDs) – not to mention redshirt freshman Chris Smith (334 yds, 4 TDs).
For the record, that group rushed for a school-record 3,604 yards and 42 touchdowns. (By comparison, UL rushed for only 2,893 yards and 10 TDs last season.)
Desormeaux compares Perry to Smith out of that group, except he’ll be expected to put up Calais numbers or better.
“More Chris Smith,” he said when asked to define Perry’s skill set. “He’s got more wiggle than what Raymond had. Raymond had elite straight line speed. Chris was fast and Zylan is fast. I don’t know that I would say that it’s Raymond, but they’ve got more wiggle in small spaces. Zylan has the ability to make the first person miss.”
Perry concurs with his coach’s assessment.
“That means a lot,” he said. “Chris Smith was a good running back. He was explosive, fast and could catch the ball out of the backfield. I just feel like I can do the same things as well. That’s a good comparison.”
The good thing is Smith was a true leader and didn’t leave Perry unprepared.
“Almost everything, how to run the ball, his urgency, how he took notes in the meeting room,” Perry said of what Smith taught him.
No, it won't be all on his shoulders. Dre’lyn Washington, Terrence Williams and Jacob Kibodi are all very much in the mix, but Perry’s potential impact is critical.
“It’s really hard whenever you’ve got to block it exactly right to get yards,” Desormeaux said. “You’re talking about five, six, seven guys all on the same page, all communicating, all fitting it properly and you’re not talking about the defense. They’re getting coached too and they’re getting off of blocks.
“So when you have one that can make the first guy miss, it kind of changes the scope of what you can do on offense. You have more opportunities to get explosive plays.”
If Perry blossoms into a star this fall like UL’s coaches envision as possible, it would also verify the staff’s recruiting eye.
“I thought he was an incredibly undervalued player coming out of high school,” Desormeaux said.
Certainly, Perry had to prove he could block and handle the physical part of this new position.
“Even though he ran the ball as a quarterback, it’s not the same,” Desormeaux pointed out.
Perry also had to convince the coach of his maturity.
“I’m still picking up on it a little bit,” Perry said. “I still have a little ways to go, but it’s getting there.”
Apparently, Perry did enough to convince him.
“He looks different,” Desormeaux said. “He’s 200 pounds and he’s done a really good job in the offseason. He’s learned to love the offseason part of it, which at first was hard for him. He’s made a complete 180 turn.”
Having played two years of prep ball as a receiver, Perry said being involved in the passing game has come easily.
The next big step will be displaying the discipline required in traffic after being a fearless scrambling quarterback in high school.
“In college, they move way faster, so you really have to adapt to it,” Perry said. “In high school, you can just run the ball anytime you want, anywhere you want. But in college, all the linebackers are moving and the D-line is moving real quick.”
Desormeaux’s just hoping Perry’s got a few things up his sleeve as well.
“For us, we have high expectations for him – in the kick return game as well,” he added. “There’s a lot of things he can do for us. It’s time for him to go do it, but like anything else, nothing is ever handed to you. You’ve got to go take it and he’s done a good job so far.”