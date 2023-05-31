Five starting times for the 2023 UL football schedule have been released by the Sun Belt Conference and ESPN on Wednesday.
The Ragin’ Cajuns' Sept. 2 season opener against Northwestern State will start at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN-Plus, followed by a 5 p.m. starter a week later at Old Dominion will be 5 p.m. central time on ESPN-Plus.
The Cajuns will then meet UAB on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. on ESPN-Plus, before making the long trip north to play the Minnesota Gophers at 11 a.m. on a yet undetermined network designation.
UL will then welcome Southern Miss to Cajun Field for the first time in 22 years for a 6:30 p.m. contest on Thursday, Nov. 9 on ESPNU.
All other kickoff times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.