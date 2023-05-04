There’s been a lot of talk around town this week about ULM’s baseball team giving up 35 runs in a game at Georgia Southern last week.
It’s understandable.
That's a huge number. Plus, ULM is a state rival and it’s part of the joy of being a college fan to relish such embarrassing outcomes by your adversaries.
Truthfully, it’s been worse than that alarming score even sounds of late for the Warhawks’ pitching staff. It yielded 15 runs the next day, 25 runs in a game at Arkansas State the week before and 12 runs in a run-rule loss the week before that.
But as the UL Ragin’ Cajuns open the three-game series against the Warhawks at 6 p.m. Friday at Lou St. Amant Field in Monroe, those really aren’t the conversations wise UL fans should be having.
And certainly not the focus of coach Matt Deggs’ players as they prepare for the three-hour trip north.
Here’s the deal folks, the Cajuns really, really need to sweep this weekend series.
UL is currently in a five-way tie for sixth place in the Sun Belt standings at 11-10. Only the top 10 teams qualify for the Sun Belt Tournament, and the 11th place team in James Madison has 10 losses as well.
UL’s final two league opponents are fourth-place Texas State (29-16, 12-9) and second-place Southern Miss (28-15, 14-7). Wins won’t come easily on those final two weekends.
To at least finish in the top 10 and preferably in the top six to earn a first-round tournament bye, a sweep in Monroe is critical.
With that established, here are a few games and scores UL fans should be discussing on these days instead of ULM’s blowout losses over the last three weeks.
Despite getting outscored 50-8 in the final two games at Georgia Southern last week, ULM led 6-5 going to the ninth inning in game one.
If the Cajuns score 50 runs in two games this weekend and lose the third game 6-5, the weekend will be a loss.
Can't you hear it already if that scenario plays out?
"That's embarrassing. How can you possibly lose to a team that just gave up 35 runs in a game?"
The answer is actually, "Very easily."
It happens all the time. That's a football mentality. This is baseball.
Yes, ULM lost at Arkansas State 25-4 two weeks ago, but the Warhawks won the game before that 8-6 over the Red Wolves.
Yes, the Warhawks were outscored 21-8 in the final two games against South Alabama three weeks ago, but beat the Jaguars 7-6 in the series opener.
Other scores Cajun fans should ponder instead include ULM sweeping Appalachian State 12-3 and 3-2 on the road (third game was canceled) – yes the same Mountaineers squad that won a series at Russo Park a month ago.
Is ULM good? Nope. The Warhawks are currently in 13th place, just a half game out of the cellar.
But all the Warhawks have to do to turn those UL’s jokes into frowns is win one game this weekend and they’ve already proven that’s possible.
And so have the Cajuns.
“We’ve also proven we can lose to anybody,” Deggs said earlier this week. “Until we fix the freebies and improve with runners in scoring position, that’s kind of who we are. It’s volatile either way. Everybody’s the Yankees are far as I’m concerned. We just have to go out and play baseball.”