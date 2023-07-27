After doing numerous interviews and watching 14 head coaches tell their team’s story heading into the 2023 college football season at Sun Belt Conference Media Days in New Orleans, a few things stand out.
Naturally, most of what is said is either routine praise for the players and institutions that any program spokesman would deliver in such a public setting.
But in terms of evaluating football prospects for the upcoming season, a handful of story lines emerged.
League race deeper
The conference entered the offseason bragging about getting seven teams into bowls last season. Naturally, that doesn’t even include James Madison, which was ineligible in its first season at the FBS level.
(By the way, the Dukes actually have to wait another season before officially being able to compete for conference honors, which is ridiculous.
In an era of constant conference shuffling, how does someone in authority in the NCAA not see how short-sighted that old rule has become? What’s even the purpose of punishing these schools for helping your Division I product at this point?)
That group of seven also didn’t include traditional powerhouse Appalachian State, which settled for 6-6 with too many FCS wins despite the upset of Texas A&M.
The Mountaineers plan to be back, while both Georgia teams appear more equipped to make runs in the East. In the West, Southern Miss should have a more stable quarterback situation, while also-rans ULM and Arkansas State are in year three of new coaches to increase their overall roster strength.
It’s power football
Sure, there are a few pass-first teams – like Georgia Southern and Texas State – but that’s not a long list in this league.
And yes, teams like James Madison, South Alabama and Coastal Carolina threw the ball with great efficiency last season.
But most of the attacks in the league are centered around productive rushing attacks and aggressive defenses.
What makes those teams even more dangerous this season is those running games figure to be complemented by upgraded quarterback play in places like Marshall, Georgia State, Troy, UL, Southern Miss and Texas State.
James Madison returns its top eight offensive linemen after eclipsing 2,000 rushing yards last year. Nate Noel is back at App State, Coastal sports a four-headed monster in the backfield and Georgia State’s coach thinks he has the best back in school history on his hands in Marcus Carroll.
Champion Troy added a Memphis transfer and two power-five offensive line transfers to all-conference back Kimani Vidal, UL’s upgraded offensive line should make the Cajuns’ running game a weapon again and improved QB play should make Frank Gore even more dangerous at Southern Miss.
If new defensive coordinators at Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Georgia State work out, overall defensive play should improve as well.
Even pass-happy Georgia Southern under coach Clay Helton said his offense's secret weapon is actually running back Jalen White.
Perhaps even more interesting is the Coastal Carolina example. One could argue the Chanticleers under coach Jamey Chadwell was the exception, enjoying great success with some heavy finesse elements to its offense over the last three seasons.
With Chadwell now at Liberty and new coach Tim Beck bringing in his new system, how will quarterback Grayson McCall fare in a new system?
Fancy new approaches
There’s zero question whether good FCS offenses and programs can make an immediate impact in the Sun Belt.
Georgia Southern, App State and James Madison all proved that emphatically over the last decade. All three came in with run-first offenses, however.
That brings us to the new offensive systems Old Dominion and Texas State are hoping can bolster those program in the Sun Belt standings.
The Monarchs brought in Fordham’s playcaller and line coach in to spark their offense. Fordham averaged 609 yards and 49.5 points a game last fall.
The other elite FCS offense was at Incarnate Word and its head coach GJ Kinne is taking his fast-paced, no-huddle attack to Texas State.
In a league dominated by defensive play last season, those experiments will be interesting to monitor.
Dynasties over?
It’s not something UL or Appalachian State fans were hoping would happen, but Mountaineers coach Shawn Clark had no problem admitting it.
For years, the Cajuns and App State dominated the Sun Belt championship race, playing each other three times in four years from 2018-21 and UL was scheduled to play in the fourth one against Coastal until a COVID outbreak canceled it.
On Wednesday, though, Clark declared those days over.
Essentially, he was telling the fans in Boone and Lafayette to stop expecting that matchup each year. The new 14-team race just has too many rising programs for two teams to dominate every season.
Sure the Cajuns weren’t going to win a bunch more one-score game last season – 0-4 in nailbiters – after winning 13 of 14 over the previous two seasons.
But it’s bigger than that statistical probability. There are just too many established programs now for any team to win that many close games.