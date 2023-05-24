One of the most memorable plays in UL’s Baton Rouge Regional championship game Sunday was Cajuns’ sophomore shortstop Alexa Langeliers making a diving catch for the second out in the bottom of the seventh inning.
To Langeliers, it was as simple as walking the walk after she did the talking.
"Before that inning started, we always meet before we go onto the field," Langeliers explained. "I looked at everybody and I was like, ‘Nothing can drop. Nothing gets past you. Nothing drops. We have to do this to the seniors.’ I just felt if they got the smallest amount of momentum away from us at that point, it’s probably not going to end well."
In other words, whatever it took.
"Just knowing that going into that inning kind of helped us with wanting to put your body on the line and doing what you had to do to get an out," added Langeliers, whose Cajuns (40-14) will open super regional play at 9 p.m. central time at No. 7 Washington on ESPN.
Believe it or not, she’s actually received mixed reactions for her emotional reaction to the spotlight catch.
"Some didn’t like the emotion from making the play," Langeliers revealed. "It’s mostly guys who watch baseball and I guess baseball players don’t do that when their season is on the line.
"For the most part, a lot of people have been congratulating me."
But Langeliers’ impact on the Cajuns’ regional crown went much farther than that one sparkling play … and so did the unknown backstage stories worth telling.
While her diving catch will be hard for UL fans to forget, many future recollections will skip right over Langeliers’ sacrifice bunt that helped the Cajuns score two critical runs in the top of the seventh.
Lauren Allred and Karly Heath led off with singles.
UL coach Gerry Glasco looked at on-deck hitter Jourdyn Campbell for her opinion.
Should he bunt Langeliers?
"I said, ‘Jourdyn, you want me to bunt her to second and third and you knock them in, or you want to let her hit?’" Glasco said.
"I wanted to know what Jourdyn was thinking because she had just hit a home run. She said, ‘Let her hit.’ I said, ‘Ok, maybe she doesn’t feel real confident here, so I let her hit.’"
But after Langeliers fouled off the first pitch, Glasco quickly changed his mind.
"Then I thought, ‘Ok, I’m not messing around. I’m bunting them over,’" he said.
The beauty of this story is Langeliers didn’t blink an eye even though it was the first time she’d gotten a sacrifice bunt signal all season.
Somehow, Langeliers had been regularly practicing it just in case.
"I work on bunting every day, regardless he hadn’t given me that sign," she said. "I practice it a lot. I felt completely confident of being able to get that bunt down.
"I went to work trying to bunt a drop ball on a sac, because I couldn’t do it before this year. I could only bunt a rise ball, but I went to work for like the last two months on how to bunt a drop ball … for that one moment and it paid off."
Other fans will also not recognize the fact Langeliers got five hits – including a homer – and two RBIs in the regional, despite coming in with only one hit in her previous seven games.
It wasn’t her first rough stretch of the season, hitting .271 with 13 homers and 40 RBIs for the season after hitting .370 with 13 homers and 42 RBIs a year ago.
"Honestly I was getting myself out," she said. "I wanted to hit too much almost. I was trying to too hard to hit. I started swinging at pitches that weren’t even in the zone and getting myself out."
Fortunately, right before the first game of the regional, volunteer assistant coach Kevin Meyers – one of those unemotional baseball players who also happens to still own UL’s single-season record for doubles with 25 from back in 1989 – gave Langeliers a piece of advice at the batting cage in pregame.
"He noticed I was leaning toward the ball, so I was pressing to go get it, instead of letting the ball come to me," Langeliers said. "Obviously, he saw something that I wasn’t feeling. Being able to trust him enough to listen and do what he’s asking was big."
Meyers was a tall shortstop with a rocket arm. Langeliers is short with a lightning quick release.
And you guessed it, there’s a cool story behind her best attribute.
"I can actually credit this to my high school coach and one of my travel ball coaches," Langeliers said. "There’s this drill where you work on a double play. You catch the ball on the outside of your glove. It forces you to kind of just knock it into your other hand."
In her mind, she’s not actually catching the ball, but rather stopping the ball's momentum and transferring it.
"I don’t normally catch the ball unless it’s the third out," Langeliers said.
And yes, there's also the fact her older brother Shea is the starting catcher for the Oakland Athletics.
"I actually called him this morning," she said. "We normally text because he’s in a different time zone than I am. It’s a little more difficult that way, but it’s never like he’s out of reach."
The A's finish a three-game series in Seattle on Thursday. Another Langeliers will be playing in Seattle on Friday.