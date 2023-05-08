Now that the Sun Belt regular season championship has been secured, UL coach Gerry Glasco certainly hopes some things will remain the same.
But he also warned in Monday’s weekly press conference that some things will likely change as well.
"We don’t have a set nine-player lineup," he said. "I think one thing we’ve got is 12, 13 players that we know can all play.
"When we go back to the postseason, I’m trying to play every inning like it’s the last inning of the year."
For Glasco’s Ragin’ Cajuns (43-13, 9 RPI), the process begins at 7 p.m. Thursday against the winner of the ULM-Georgia State game at Lamson Park.
The tournament actually begins with two games on Wednesday – Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Miss at 1 p.m. and the ULM-Georgia State game at 4 p.m.
"The message is it’s a new season, everything starts over and you’ve got to prove every day and every play," he added.
The most likely changes from how Glasco utilized his lineup this past weekend in sweeping ULM at home could come on defense.
"We’ve got certain positions … like we know (Kayla) Falterman and Kramer Eschete are extremely important for us to provide good defense in the outfield." Glasco explained. "I went away from that last weekend in the outfield, because I wanted to see some players in the outfield and give them an opportunity to catch fly balls and we saw that it actually hurt a couple times, where we had balls that Kramer and Taylor would have absolutely caught."
Being a single-elimination tournament this season, there isn’t much room for error any more.
"You’ll see those roles go back," Glasco said. "You’ll see more defensive platooning and you’ll see us try to lock things down a little bit. I don’t feel like we’ve got that room for error now in a single-elimination tournament, especially against Texas State or South Al or whoever we get in the finals.
Another priority for the Cajuns is getting Laney Credeur (.395, 7 HRs, 22 RBIs) back in the groove again after only getting one start this past weekend.
"We have to get her at-bats this week," Glasco said. "I’d like to get here two starts – six at-bats in two games in this conference tournament - and at least seven at-bats overall in the tournament, so she can go into the regional with some rhythm and momentum. She’s got to play a role. Her offense is huge for us.
"She might be one of the best pinch-hitters in all of college softball, but I don’t see her a pinch-hitter. I see her as a kid who is really dangerous in a pinch-hitting role, but that depends on her getting at-bats. I’ve got to get her at-bats this weekend. That’s one of my priorities."
The pitching rotation will be based on matchups.
"It’s based on what we’ve seen and how we’ve looked against teams," Glasco said. "We just look at the past matchups and we base it on that what we want to do."
The one thing Glasco does know for sure is Kandra Lamb is returning to her closer role after getting a senior weekend start Saturday.
"She’s too valuable there for us," he said.
Fans could also see both catchers in the tournament, depending on how many games UL plays.
Sophie Piskos (.333, 6 HRs, 30 RBIs) and Victoria Valdez (.260, 3 HRs, 16 RBIs) have combined to allow 29 stolen bases out of only 41 attempts – 103 fewer than UL’s baserunners have attempted.
"The catching position is definitely our most improved spot on the team," he said. "Last year, I think we allowed 54 out of 59 stolen base attempts to be successful. This year, we don’t even allow 30 stolen base attempts."
Overall, Glasco is a big fan of the new single-elimination format.
"Our conference is number 6 RPI," he said. "We don’t need any gimmicks. Our conference can stand on its own. Let’s just get out there and play. The fewer games we play, the less chance of injury and less chance of something going wrong that could hurt us going into the postseason.
"I think it’s going to make the games more important, and what I really like about it from our perspective is we want to see the best pitchers going into the regional. That’s the beauty of the format now is you’re going to get each team’s best."
2023 Sun Belt Softball Tournament
(Games played at Lamson Park)
Wednesday's Games
No. 7 Coastal Carolina vs. No. 10 Southern Miss, 1 p.m.
No. 8 ULM vs. No. 9 Georgia State, 4 p.m.
Thursday's Games
No. 3 South Alabama vs. No. 6 James Madison, 10 a.m.
No. 2 Marshall vs. Game 1 winner, 1 p.m.
No. 4 Troy vs. No. 5 Texas State, 4 p.m.
No. 1 Louisiana vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Game
Championship game, 1 p.m.