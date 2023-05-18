There are several aspects of his No. 22-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns he really likes heading into this weekend’s Baton Rouge Regional, beginning with the 2 p.m. Friday matchup against Omaha at Tiger Park.
Leading the way is the health factor.
A year ago, the Cajuns were forced to play the Clemson Regional without starting pitcher Sam Landry and shortstop Alexa Langeliers because they tested positive for COVID after the Cajuns won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
As of Thursday, UL appears to be head to Baton Rouge at full strength.
“We learned last year how important it is to have everybody healthy,” said UL coach Gerry Glasco, who regretted Landry and Langeliers not getting that regional experience as freshmen last May.
“I think we also learned how important every play is going to be. You have to have high focus and high energy. To get through a regional, you have to be all in. I think we know all of those things, so we’ll see.”
The other recent plus in UL’s corner is defense. Langeliers settling in at shortstop and Cecilia Vasquez at second with Victoria Valdez at catcher and Mihyia Davis in center is a great start to limiting any defensive lapses.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt that this team is playing defense at a higher level than the last two or three teams,” Glasco said. “Right now, I think she (Langeliers) is playing shortstop as well as she ever has. Then you’ve got Vic Valdez catching, doing a really good job stopping the run. She’s been phenomenal against the run.”
Davis made an all-time highlight catch against the wall in center during UL’s win at LSU earlier this season and has nine assists on the season.
“Then you’ve got Mihyia Davis in centerfield,” Glasco claimed.
“I don’t know that there’s a better (defensive) center fielder in the country than Mihyia Davis … if not the best in the country, definitely one of the top three in the country.”
What could be an issue, however, is focusing too much on a potential noon Saturday matchup with host LSU and looking past Summit League champion Omaha on Friday afternoon.
For example, UL escaped George Washington 1-0 in 11 innings two years ago in its opening game in Baton Rouge.
“You’ve got to get past Omaha. Yes, it’s an opportunity to play against a good SEC team like LSU. It’s never going to be easy to get to a super regional or to the world series. You expect a battle and you expect to have to play really well. If you do play our very, very best softball, I think there’s a really good chance we could come out on top.
“But you’ve got to go in order, so right now the focus has to be on Omaha.”
The Mavericks are riding the wave of the program’s first conference title since their Division II days 11 years ago.
“This is going to be a tough game,” Glasco said. “Their RPI is 90, but that’s not a reflection on them. That’s a reflection on the conference they’re in and the opponents they play based on location and geographic locations. If they played in the Sun Belt, they’d be up there in the RPI range that our top schools are at.”
Pitcher Kamryn Meyer leads the way at 17-7 with a 1.47 ERA with 266 strikeouts in 177.2 innings.
“Rise ball, curve ball, I would say Kandra Lamb would be a really good example,” Glasco described Meyer. “That’s who I kept thinking of, she’s just like Kandra Lamb. She throws 67, 68 at times – moves the ball around.
“She’s extremely good against right-handed hitters. She throws harder than (South Alabama’s Olivia) Lackie and similar in size. You could make a comparison to Lackie as much as anybody in our conference.”