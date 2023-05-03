The last time the UL golf team qualified for the NCAA Championships, the Ragin’ Cajuns were admittedly wound too tight.
That was in 2012 when UL took part in the NCAA regional at Greensboro, N.C., and struggled to a 12th place finish out of 14 teams after earning an at-large bid.
“We were a little too serious, a little too uptight, we didn’t handle the atmosphere the way we should have,” said UL coach Theo Sliman, whose team is back in the postseason for the first time in more than a decade after a shocking victory in last week’s Sun Belt Championships.
“The message to our guys is let’s go have some fun, let’s go free-wheel it. Craig Perks won the Players Championship ranked 306 in the world, and his motto back then was why not me. Let’s have that motto this year.”
Sliman, like Perks a former Cajun golfer with NCAA postseason experience, will take that different approach to Norman, Okla., May 15-17 as one of two Sun Belt teams earning slots in the NCAA Championships. The teams and the six regional fields were announced Tuesday on Golf Channel, and a group of nearly 200 UL supporters and well-wishers joined the team for a watch luncheon at UL’s headquarters Oakbourne Country Club.
The Cajuns are the 12th seed out of 14 teams participating at the Jimmie Austin Golf Club, Oklahoma’s home course. LSU, the only other Louisiana team in the field, is the seventh seed at the regional featuring top seeded Texas Tech, second seed and host OU, Alabama, Ole Miss and Wake Forest. The rest of the Norman field includes Duke, North Florida, Colorado Kansas, UNC Wilmington, Princeton and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
“We’re a 12 seed, we’re not a top five seed, so we’re going to go out there and try to do what we did at conference and see what happens,” said junior Jake Marler, one of four Louisiana players who were in UL’s five-man lineup at the Sun Belt tournament. “A lot of times in the spring we caught ourselves being a little too serious, a little uptight, but we went out there with nothing to lose and we found something.”
The Cajuns shouldn’t be concerned with seeding, since they entered last week’s Sun Belt tournament at Mississippi’s Annandale Golf Club ranked only 10th among the 14 conference teams. UL was a surprise second after each of the first two rounds and tied for third at the end of three days of stroke play to make the final-four match play pairings.
In match play, the Cajuns survived two 3-2 wins, taking the last match on the course in the semifinals and finals while knocking off the tournament’s Nos. 1 and 2 seeds in the process. UL defeated nationally-ranked and stroke-play winner Georgia Southern in the championship match on Charlie Flynn’s six-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole.
Georgia Southern received an NCAA at-large bid and is the No. 5 seed at the Clemson Regional in Salem, S.C.
“That van ride back home was the most fun ride I’ve ever had,” said Flynn, a prep teammate of Marler at C. E. Byrd High in Shreveport and the only senior on the Cajun roster. “Seeing a bunch of those teams up there when they were announcing the field, we competed with them in Hawaii and we beat them there, so we know we can go in there and make some noise.”
UL finished fourth out of 20 teams against a strong field in the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate in Lahaina, Hawaii, to end the fall season, shooting 22-under-par 279-267 in the final two rounds. But the spring season was a struggle prior to the Sun Belt tournament.
“This game can humble you,” Sliman said, “but this is the accumulation of a lot of patience and a lot of hard work and some pretty awesome studs that chose to come play golf over here.”
Sliman also had two secret weapons along with a lineup that will likely include Marler, Flynn, Lafayette products Eli Ortego and Matt Weber and freshman Malan Potgieter of South Africa. He credits volunteer assistant coach Andy Sheets and UL athletic trainer B. J. Duplantis for keeping his team relaxed at the conference championship.
“We’re going to be as loose as possible,” Ortego said. “B. J., he’s the funniest dude I know, he just kept us low and let us laugh and we had so much fun doing that.”
“I really think we found something this last week,” Flynn said. “B.J. made the week very relaxing and kinda kept us laughing and kept us light on our feet. It wasn’t so serious, and we went out and played some of our best golf. We’re going to try to bring that into regional.”