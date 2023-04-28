It might have been the "Miracle on Grass," but even that moniker might not be enough to describe UL's unlikely Sun Belt Conference golf championship.
The Ragin' Cajuns were ranked 145th nationally going into the Sun Belt Conference tournament that ended Thursday with two scintillating Cajun match-play wins. They were barely in the top 10 in their own 14-team league, and the only Sun Belt teams UL led in the national rankings – Georgia State, Appalachian State, Marshall and Old Dominion – finished 11th through 14th in the tournament as expected.
The Cajuns shocked the field by finishing in the top four in the three rounds of stroke play Monday-Wednesday and then had two after-shocks on Thursday. UL knocked off perennial power South Alabama 3-2 in the morning semifinal, and then pulled the biggest upset in Sun Belt golf history in beating Georgia Southern 3-2 in the afternoon finale.
"I started coaching here 15 years ago, and I'm not lying when I say I was a little bit cocky and arrogant," said UL coach Theo Sliman. "I thought I might have had one before it took 15 years. But this game can humble you, and it can teach you a lot."
What it taught the Cajuns was that even after a rocky season – UL's spring season won-lost record was only 25-70, meaning they were well out of postseason play short of a conference tournament title – there was still hope if a couple of putts dropped.
On Thursday, some big ones did, and none were bigger than senior Charlie Flynn's 6-footer on Annandale Golf Club's par-5 18th hole. His epic head-up match with Georgia Southern's Brantley Baker was the last on the course and was tied at that point, and the Alexandria native had just lofted a third-shot 60-yard wedge to birdie range.
"Walking up, I told Charlie that you can put the pressure on him," said Sliman, who has four Louisiana golfers on the squad. "He'd hit a brilliant tee shot under a lot of pressure … that hole you can easily go left and in the water or flare right into the trees. He didn't catch his second shot very well, but I guess it was fortunate that he got to putt first."
When Flynn's putt rolled in – he was already stepping toward the hole when it dropped – and Baker's 5-footer to extend the match slid by the left lip, the Cajuns were instantly in the type of on-green celebration rarely seen in golf.
"Coming down to the last hole of the last match, and to have a fifth-year senior … he and I have been through a lot," said Sliman, his voice cracking. "I'd so proud of him, and of all of them. It's been a long time since this team's been to the NCAA's, and we're going to enjoy it."
The Cajuns had won three previous Sun Belt titles, but those were back in 1993, 1997 and 2007. UL made the NCAA field as an at-large selection in 2012 but had not advanced to the postseason since.
This year looked to be no different. Other than a fifth-place finish in their own Louisiana Classics tournament in mid-March, UL's best spring finish had been 15th out of 21 teams at the All-American Intercollegiate in Houston. In their final two events leading up to the Sun Belt tournament, the Cajuns were 17th of 18 teams in the Mossy Oak Collegiate in West Point, Miss.
"We were having a rough spring," Sliman said, "but we believed in each other."
That belief showed when UL stood in a surprise second place behind Troy after Monday's opening round, kept that spot in the second round and finished tied for third behind Georgia Southern and South Alabama Wednesday to earn one of the final four spots in match play – a first for the Cajuns since the Sun Belt went to the match-play format in 2016.
UL trailed 2-1 in the semifinals against South Alabama after Flynn posted an early win, but sophomore hometown product Eli Ortego won three of the final four holes against USA's Jordan Plunkett to even the match and Shreveport junior Jake Marler survived a 20-hole marathon before beating USA's Will Skipp.
That set up the finale against 26th-ranked and heavy favorite Georgia Southern, which has now won the stroke-play portion of the tournament every year since 2019, and had U.S. Amateur runner-up and recent Masters participant Ben Carr in the anchor position.
"They (GSU) had everything to lose and we had everything to gain," Sliman said. "We didn't know what was going to happen, but we decided to front-load the lineup and put Malan (freshman Malan Potgieter), Charlie and Eli out front, and I thought it gave us a really good chance."
Marler won the 14th, 15th and 16th over GSU's Mason Williams for an early point, but UL trailed 2-1 with Potgieter and Flynn's matches both all even on the 18th hole. Potgieter drove into the water and hit his third into a greenside bunker, but got up-and-down for par with a 10-foot putt and won the match when GSU's Wilson Andress missed his par putt.
That left it with Flynn, who had halved each of the first 13 holes with Baker before winning the 14th and 15th with a birdie and a par. But Baker took the 16th and 17th to square that match.
"It was quite fitting for Charlie to have all of it on his shoulders and come through in the clutch," Sliman said. "It was a long day, we were at the van at 5:45 a.m. and Charlie made that putt around 7 p.m., but this team never gave up on each other."