From the time she attended her first softball camp at UL at age 14, Laney Credeur felt at home at Lamson Park.
In some ways, it kind of is home. Although her hometown is Old Mines, Missouri, she was born in Lafayette.
Her father, Jason, was too and played baseball at Carencro High. That is where he met her mother, Nan, before they moved to Missouri.
“When I was little, we’d visit every couple of years to see family,” said Credeur, whose Cajuns begin play in the Baton Rouge regional at 2 p.m. Friday. “This is home. When I came to camp here, I thought that this is where I’ve got to go.”
It also helped that Credeur had no other softball options other than to walk on at UL after one year of high school ball at rural Kingston School in the St. Louis area.
“I knew I wanted to come here because I have a lot of family down here, and I wanted to get that relationship with them and I didn’t get to see them very often growing up,” said Credeur, who said her maternal grandmother gave her the nickname "Boogie" as a child, so that's why her walk-up song is "Boogie Shoes." “It was really my only option, and I’m kind of glad it was, because everything’s worked out for the best.”
Credeur arrived last season with zero expectations.
“At first, I didn’t really think that I belonged here,” she said. “That was my thought process. I had a few talks with the parents, like, ‘These girls are just so good,’ and I didn’t feel like I fit in with them.”
She was wrong. All the walk-on freshman did was bat .348 with five doubles, six homers and 23 RBIs in 92 at-bats over 50 games with 35 starts.
The first step in her success was UL coach Gerry Glasco altering her swing.
“When I came here, my swing had to completely change,” said Credeur, who is batting .389 with seven homers and 23 RBIs this season. “Yeah, it needed to happen. I did not use my legs in my old swing at all. It was all arms. He worked with me on how to use my legs — the whole swing of feeling it.”
Numerous hitting sessions with ex-teammate Melissa Mayeux also helped.
“We’d hit all the time together,” Credeur said. “Working hard with her really helped me a lot. She just showed me that no matter where you came from, you can do it. She came from not that much and then she’s Sun Belt player of the year. She inspired me to always believe in yourself.”
The results started to show up right away in January 2022.
“At first, I was like, ‘Man, is this just luck or something?’ ” Credeur said with a laugh. “What is going on? But I proved to myself that I belong here and this is home.”
So much so that Glasco floored Credeur with an opening-day start last season.
“I just said, ‘Thank you so much,’ ” she said. “My first at-bat, I was very nervous, but I hit a (ground-rule) double over the wall, so after that, I kind of calmed down and the nerves went away."
One season later, Credeur’s role is much the same. Of her 46 games, she’s started 24 times. She often is saved for a key pinch-hit appearance.
“Obviously she’d like to bat every game three or four times,” Glasco said. “She’s a hitter, so she wants to hit, but we’ve got to always have a great pinch hitter on that bench ready to come in in that key moment.
"Laney’s a phenomenal teammate. Any thing I ask her to do, she does it. It comes from her parents."
In early April, Credeur got so hot that she left Glasco no choice but to start her more, going 6 for 6 in a doubleheader sweep of South Alabama with three homers and six RBIs.
“I felt more comfortable than I’ve ever felt before,” Credeur said of that hot streak. “I honestly don’t know what happened. I felt like myself, and I was trusting my swing. I still feel comfortable. It’s just trying to use the opportunities when I get them.”
Credeur won't say she's mastered pinch hitting.
“This year, I just had to learn what my role is and just do whatever the team needs me to do … whether it’s pinch hitting or playing the outfield,” she said. “I know that probably every game, even if I’m not starting, I’m going to at least get one at-bat, so the whole time I’m watching the hitter, especially the lefties and seeing what type of pitches they’re getting and asking them where she’s throwing it and what she’s throwing.”
Credeur was a pitcher in high school and travel ball. She plans on working more in the outfield in the offseason.
“Honestly, outfield is the best bet for me right now,” she said. “I have a shoulder problem going on, so playing first or anywhere in the infield would be harder. Catching the ball kind of hurts.
“My hardest thing is trying to find the wall. I’ve never had to do that. That’s something I'll work on during the summer.”