It’s a debate that’s raged for years really, but has really heated up in recent months in UL softball circles.
Would it actually be better for the Ragin’ Cajuns to travel to a regional if hosting one means being paired with a top three seed in the super regional round?
In my mind, it’s an easy answer.
It should always be about reaching Oklahoma City.
This program is just different than others here at UL or anywhere around the Sun Belt Conference in any sport.
Since 1990, just about every season begins with the sincere hope of getting to the Women’s College World Series. With only a few exceptions, it’s not just something that sounds good to say. It’s a genuinely realistic goal.
This is definitely one of those years.
Is it a lock? Of course not. If winning regionals was easy, more than 16 teams would do it.
Is it true the Cajuns haven’t won a regional over Gerry Glasco’s first five seasons here? Yes, but that shouldn’t lower the standard. It just makes reaching it all that more urgent.
Glasco swung for the fences when he scheduled, so why stop now?
When mid-major programs who feel slighted by the pro-Power 5 committees complain about getting shortchanged, the typical response is to schedule better.
Well, could anyone on this year’s committee honestly expect UL to arrange a tougher non-conference schedule?
The Cajuns entered this weekend’s Sun Belt Conference Tournament with the and RPI of 9 and the No. 3 toughest non-conference schedule in the nation – only trailing Stanford and Cal State-Fullerton.
Did UL win as many of those top 25 games as it hoped? Nope.
But do one-run losses to UCLA, Arkansas and Baylor really show they don’t belong?
Yes, the Cajuns did suffer run-rule losses to Oklahoma State and Florida State, but that’s going to happen against a schedule like that. UCLA only has four losses and the Bruins were even run-ruled twice.
The argument here isn’t so much to campaign for the Cajuns to host a regional, but to at least be treated fairly.
To many, if UL is awarded a host site in the 14-16 range, it’s going to be seem like a reward.
To me, it would be more like a sneaky back-handed compliment from the committee – more like a wolf in sheep’s clothing.
“Ok, little mid-major who tried really hard by arranging one of the nation’s toughest schedules, let’s see if you can beat a top three seed to get to Oklahoma City.”
If the Cajuns aren’t given the seed that their RPI says they should get, then don’t make them a sacrificial lamb by giving them a 15 or 16 seed matched up with Oklahoma or UCLA.
At least reward their aggressive scheduling – like committees for years implored programs like UL to do – by giving them a similar path as the seeds 9 to 12 receive, just as a No. 2 seed.
Sure, it’s possible for a top three overall seed to get beat. In fact, two of them did last year, but it doesn’t happen often. That was the first time more than one top-three seed didn’t make it to the World Series since 2010 and five other times in that stretch all three advanced.
It’s not about the results, though. It’s about being fair.
If the RPI isn’t a legitimate gauge, then stop using it.
If it is, then stop using it only when it’s convenient to promote Power 5 programs that underachieve.
This year’s Cajuns team isn’t perfect. UL can’t force teams in the Sun Belt to schedule better outside the league.
Glasco went above and beyond to play elite teams on the road to get their RPI in the top 10 range.
If the committee isn’t going to honor that with a legitimate RPI seed, at least don’t saddle UL with a 15 or 16.
Or just shut up about scheduling tougher outside the conference.