The UL Ragin' Cajuns received an at-large berth into the NCAA regionals for the first time since 2013 Monday and were sent to the Coral Gables Regional in South Florida.
The Cajuns (40-22) are coming off an exhausting Sun Belt Tournament in Montgomery, Alabama, including two wins over No. 11 overall seed Coastal Carolina before losing to Southern Miss in the championship game Sunday.
UL will play the Texas Longhorns at 1 p.m. central time Friday in the first game. The other two teams in the regional are No. 9 overall seed Miami and the Maine Black Bears.
The Cajuns are 8-33 all-time against Texas, 5-3 against Maine and have never played Miami in baseball.
The Longhorns (38-20) figure to be much more rested than the Cajuns. Texas finished the regular season with a home series against West Virginia and then went 0-2 in the Big 12 Tournament in Arlington, Texas.
Texas has an RPI of 28 with the Cajuns entering regional play of 47.
Texas is 28-8 at home this season, 10-7 on the road and 0-5 at neutral sites.
The Cajuns are 12-10 on the road and 4-3 in neutral site games.
UL got the at-large berth thanks to seven wins against Quad 1 teams and 13 wins over top 100 teams.
Host Miami has an RPI of 12 and Maine's RPI is 123.
The Coral Gables Regional is only one of three out of 16 regionals where all four teams have been to the College World Series. Stanford's field of Texas A&M, Cal State Fullerton and San Jose State and the Arkansas field of Arizona, TCU and Santa Clara.
San Jose State, ironically, made it in 2000 with the Cajuns. Santa Clara made it way back in 1962.