UL’s baseball team isn’t afraid of the work involved with doing things the hard way.
It’s actually part of who they are.
In many ways, it motivates them. They almost prefer it. It’s kind of a badge of courage.
“Our thing all week in that conference tournament, we talked about David and how he embraced being in the valley when very few would embrace that,” UL coach Matt Deggs said.
“We just said when asked how, tell them God was with us. I truly believe that. God was with us and he’s smiling down upon these boys.”
Believe it or not, his Ragin’ Cajuns (44-20) survived the gauntlet of the last six weeks to be the No. 3 seed in the Coral Gables Regional, beginning with a 1 p.m. Friday meeting with No. 2 Texas.
“He gave them warriors’ hearts and just a savage mentality to fight together,” Deggs said. “They weren’t going to let go of that and the committee recognized that. I’m thankful for it.”
Indeed, but unfortunately none of that ensures there isn't a price to be paid for that "uncommon" road traveled.
Don’t confuse his biblical analogies with assuming victory. After all, Moses never got to enter the promised land even after everything he sacrificed and endured in separate 40-year stretches.
So the first question when analyzing UL’s chances of making a deep run in the Coral Gables Regional should be, do the Cajuns have enough left physically and mentally after their rugged stretch drive?
“We’ll see,” Deggs said on that subject. “I’ve had teams that shot all their bullets just getting there. We’ll see.”
Deggs often references the 2014 season when trying to illustrate a point. That postseason began with a shocking 1-0 loss to Jackson State in the Lafayette Regional – perhaps similar to the road sweep at James Madison in April – again requiring UL to take the harder road.
“I think we did that some to ourselves in ’14 when we lost to Jackson State,” Deggs said. “If y’all remember how hot it was and having to come back and take down the national runner-up twice in Mississippi State.
“There was a lot of energy. We’ll see. I can’t promise anything. We’ll see where we’re at.”
Doing what UL did at the Sun Belt Tournament wasn’t easy, beating Coastal Carolina twice Saturday after playing late games the two days before and getting to sleep at 2 a.m.
“Nobody had to do what we did – playing three games against top 15 opponents in less than 24 hours,” Deggs said of UL’s road to an at-large berth. “We just left everything on the field in Montgomery.
“I got sick while we were there. It was probably fatigue and allergies, but everybody left everything they had out there.”
Most importantly, Texas didn’t have a road remotely similar. The Longhorns hosted West Virginia to close out the regular season and then lost to Kansas and Kansas State just up the road in Arlington for an early exit in the Big 12 Tournament.
UL’s last nine games were four against Southern Miss, three against Coastal Carolina and two against Texas State - all away from home.
“They’re the best team in my mind that we’ve played this year – team, because they don’t bend,” Deggs said of Southern Miss. “They’re real heavy. They just lean on you and lean on you. Southern Miss is what they are.
"They’re going to show up and it’s just going to be body blow, body blow. Sometimes you just hit a wall.”
The old basketball analogy is, how many times have you seen a team overcome a 20-point deficit in a game and then run out of gas, not having enough to finish the fight in the final moments?
Of course, if you ask UL catcher Julian Brock, there’s nothing to worry about.
“We can absolutely come back and rejuvenate and do exactly what we did this past week,” Brock said. “I believe we play in the big moments. We know how to rise to the occasion and what we have to do against certain teams.”
Third baseman Max Marusak said the NCAA selection show helped.
“I’m pretty tired right now, but after what we just heard, I’ve still got a little adrenalin going,” he said. “That woke me up a little bit.”
Moreover, getting into a regional means that the big-picture battle is over, which could also be liberating to the Cajuns mentally.
“We were written off in many situations with a lot of ups and downs, but now we’ve got a level playing field,” Marusak said. “It’s a level playing field. That gives us a lot of confidence. We don’t have to press. We don’t have to make the tournament anymore. It’s just time to go.”
On the fatigue front, the most vulnerable area is the pitching staff, but Jackson Nezuh is confident the Cajuns are good there as well.
“I’m not really that worried,” he said. “We’re a bunch of dogs really. We’ve done it all year.
“We were up a couple days already playing on Wednesday and Thursday and now we get to wait until Friday, so I’ll think we’ll be in good shape.”
So while Nezuh and Carson Fluno both pitched twice in the conference tournament and relievers Blake Marshall and JT Etheridge were taxed more than usual, the process just continues.
“Everybody’s going to get some time to get healthy,” Nezuh said.
As Deggs said, we'll see.