No one would ever used words like mean or aggressive to describe UL senior pitcher Kandra Lamb.
From the time the native of Kurrajong, Australia arrived on UL's campus five years ago, her coaches, teammates and friends have called her everything from nice to sweet to even timid.
So her new nickname doesn’t seem to fit … at first glance anyway.
On a road trip earlier this season, UL radio color analyst Bobby Neveaux called Lamb “Goose” after former Yankees closer Goose Gossage, who was known for being an intimidating presence on the mound.
“I was so confused when he first said it,” laughed Lamb, who will be joining pitching colleagues Meghan Schorman and Karly Heath as senior honorees when No. 24 UL takes on ULM this weekend at Lamson Park starting 6 p.m. Thursday.
It suddenly seemed to fit as Lamb grew in her new role as the Cajuns' closer.
“It stuck, and now everyone is calling me Goose,” Lamb said.
Not just the nickname, but the role has found footing as well.
Having started 52 games coming into this season, it certainly was a new duty for Lamb to process, but it’s difficult to argue with the results.
In 52 innings so far this season, the 6-foot-2 power pitcher is 7-1 with three saves, allowing 22 hits, 19 walks and striking out 70.
“I don’t know that her role out of the bullpen has not been more important than any position or any position on our staff,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said. “It’s been really critical.”
The respect Lamb had built over time made it work. For her career, she’s 36-10 with a 1.94 ERA, giving up 194 hits in 342 innings with 426 strikeouts.
“If you don’t have a closer that you think is just as good as the starters, it won’t work, because you won’t go to them when you need to go to them,” Glasco said. “With Kandra Lamb, anytime our pitcher isn’t 100%, I’m ready to go, because I know when she’s 100%, she’s as good as anybody in the country – not just our staff.”
The idea was born in the fall when Lamb was recovering from offseason ankle surgery.
“I wasn’t pitching at all,” Lamb said of the fall season. “They were scrimmaging and I was in a boot. It was kind of hard for me to start with … It was hard to watch everyone practice and get better while I just sat there. That was tough.”
With other pitching options as Schorman, Heath and Sam Landry, there was certainly many viable options. A couple weeks into the regular season, the coaching staff approached Lamb with the idea of closing for the rest of the season.
“After we had real talks after Clearwater (tournament Feb, 16-19), I was like, ‘OK, let’s roll with that. Let’s get good at that,’” she said.
Certainly it required a new approach to pitching,
“Closing for me has allowed me to adapt under more difficult circumstances,” Lamb said. “You’ve got to perform straight off the bat. There’s no room to come in and just do OK. You have to do your job straight up.”
Her maturity and personality helped the transition.
“I think it’s definitely braced me for after softball, having to change roles and having to adapt to my surroundings and having to excel no matter which role I’m put in,” Lamb explained. “Have I always liked it? Probably not. Has it grown me to be a better person and better off once I leave here? Definitely.”
On Monday, Glasco revealed Lamb’s parents have never once questioned him about her role, much less actually complained.
On this subject, Lamb’s reaction displayed she’s got more ‘Goose’ in her than most realized.
“My parents understand that I’m my own person,” Lamb said. “If I have a problem, I’m going to talk to him (Glasco) directly. I think I would absolutely kill them if they called him.
“I’ve told my Dad, ‘You can text him to see how he is and stuff, but don’t talk about me and don’t talk about my playing time.’ If I have a problem, I can go sort it out myself.”
Glasco has always appreciated Lamb’s attitude.
“She’s always been a great teammate and she’s always been a great program kid,” he said. “Whatever our program needs her to do, she does it.”
Lamb’s parents — Paul and Kirsty — as well as one of her three sisters will be attending this weekend’s series. It’s only the second time during her five years they’ve been able to watch her play in person.
“It’s going to be a really special weekend,” Lamb said. “There’s going to be lots of tears from everyone. I want to end on a good note for sure.”
Indeed, the nostalgia will be thick for Lamb this weekend, celebrating her five-year career.
For her, it’s been “crazy, unpredictable, amazing.”
She arrived “the most timid little kid who would only speak when spoken to” and is now a team captain with “a lot more confidence in myself.”
She arrived in Cajun Country hating spicy food and has now learned some tolerance for it.
Halfway around the world from home, though, the one thing Lamb still appreciates is the Southern hospitality offered her when she needed it the most.
“Everyone supports you and you know you have the town’s support,” Lamb said. “That’s something I really needed when I came here having to say bye to my family and not having that family support.
“They ended up becoming my family. I’ve never felt alone.”