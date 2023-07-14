Like any successful college baseball team these days, there will be holes to fill for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns since the season ended in early June.
Replacing such standouts as three draft picks in outfielder Carson Roccaforte, catcher Julian Brock and ace right-hander Jackson Nezuh won’t be easy for UL’s coaching staff.
The good news is for the second straight season, the Cajuns didn’t lose a single player in their plans for the following season to the transfer portal.
"That’s two years in a row," UL coach Matt Deggs said. "We take a lot of pride in that."
Also keeping things positive heading into the fall semester is the recent addition of five transfers to the roster.
That group includes: right-handed pitcher Jack Martinez from Division III Trinity in San Antonio, TCU right-hander Murphy Brooks, infielder Duncan Pastore from Division II Nova Southeastern, utility infielder Zach Storbakken from Hawaii and right-hander pitcher Matt Holzhammer from Eastern Oklahoma Junior College.
"That’s the direction we need to steer in the future with his transfer portal," Deggs said of tapping into the Division II and III levels, pointing out Coastal Carolina second baseman Payton Eeles as a successful example. "They’re experienced and they’re hungry to prove themselves."
The 6-foot-4 Martinez was 6-0 with six saves and a 2.12 ERA, giving up 30 hits with 26 walks and 81 strikeouts in 51 innings this past season.
Brooks is 6-foot-3 from Cypress, Texas who hasn’t pitched in two season with an illness, but "he’s healthy again and that’s a good thing."
Pastore hit .370 with 14 doubles, four homers, 57 RBIs and 15 steals two seasons ago and batted .346 with 11 doubles, 1a homer, 28 RBIs and 13 steals this past season for the Sharks.
Storbakken, from the same Wisconsin junior college as Carson Fluno, hit .210 with five RBIs in limited action in Hawaii in the spring.
Holzhammer was 6-4 with two complete game, allowing 69 hits, 36 walks and striking out 83 in 77 innings this past season.
Since being eliminated in the Coral Gables Regional, there’s been no secret to the staff’s priorities.
"Yes, we’ve done about 50 exit interviews and the entire thing has been geared around pitching and infielders," Deggs said of the summer’s focus.
Those are the top areas of emphasis because of the talent returning to the outfield, despite the departures of Roccaforte and Heath Hood.
That picture still features Caleb Stelly (.231, 1 HR, 8 RBIs), Luke Yuhasz (.233, 1 HR, 6 RBIs), Conor Higgs (.324, 7 HRs, 35 RBIs) and Ben Robichaux (.235, 3 HRs, 11 RBIs, .423 OBP), as well as signees Colton Ryals (.312, 6 HRs) from Pensacola State College and Jackson Halter (.345, 16 HRs, 56 RBIs, 13 SBs) from Seminole State College.
Besides the pitching, the biggest questions entering the fall are at catcher and third base. Clay Wargo (.133 in 25 ABs last year) returns after handling very limited opportunities behind Brock well last season.
"He sat at my desk after the season and flat out told me he was going to win the job," Deggs said. "That’s great to hear from a kid. I said, ‘We’ll see.’"
Halter also has catching experience, while signees Clay Pourciau from Catholic-Baton Rouge and Jose Torres (.275, 5 HRs, 30 RBIs) from San Jacinto could be an option.
At third base, Deggs joked there’s no more magical solutions hiding in center field this year like Tyler Robertson and Max Marusak the last two seasons.
Lee Amedee (.200 in 20 ABs) is back, as is Peyton LeJeune (.196 in 46 ABs). Potential newcomer options include Pastore, Storbakken or high school shortstop signee Connor Cuff, who played quarterback at Carthage High in Texas.
"I think what we’ve got back and what we’ve signed, I feel good about it," Deggs said of third base. "I really do."
With starters back at shortstop in Kyle DeBarge (.371, 7 HRs, 38 RBIs) and second base in John Taylor (.304, 7 HRs, 48 RBIs), first base is the other void to fill.
Outfielders are often options there, as well as returnees Mason Zambo (.230, 3 HRs, 16 RBIs) and Trey LaFleur (.040 in 25 ABs).
The big thing is somehow staying healthy on the mound.
"Boy, I hope so," Deggs said of the pitching staff. "It put some gray hairs on me. We set a record for walks and HBPs and home runs and doubles and fourth most wild pitches. That speaks to how strong the culture is and how tight these guys were, and how much they believed."
Ace reliever Dylan Theut will still be out after late-season arm surgery, but Blake McGehee should return from his season-long battle with injuries.
Fluno (4-1, 2 saves, 4.69 ERA) and JT Etheridge (1-1, 2 saves, 4.71) not getting drafted after their late-season surge was big for the staff in Deggs’ mind.
While Mathias LaCombe was drafted in 12th round by the Chicago White Sox and is expected to sign, Louis-Philip Langevin from Canada could play a role next spring.
"I thought Christie had his best year yet," Deggs added. "Etheridge came on like gangbusters, (Hunter) Moody is capable of so much more, and Marsh (Blake Marshall) is a changed man."